Shortly after BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat's autopsy was conducted at a state-run hospital in Goa, the postmortem report on Thursday stated that there were 'multiple blunt force injuries' over the actor's body. The copy accessed by Republic details the analysis that was done on the body and establishes that injury marks were found.

This comes after Goa Police registered a murder case pertaining to her death.

The post-mortem report stated, "There are multiple blunt force injuries over the body. In view of the above, the manner of death is for the investigation officer to ascertain."

Sonali Phogat was brought dead at the St Anthony Hospital in Anjuna area of North Goa district on Tuesday morning, with a police official earlier mentioning she died of a suspected heart attack. The police subsequently registered a case of unnatural death.

Goa Police registers murder case in Sonali Phogat's death

Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka on Wednesday claimed she was murdered by two of her associates. He said the family will allow the postmortem only after the Goa Police register a First Information Report (FIR) against the two persons. Following this, the Goa Police on Thursday registered a murder case under section 302 of IPC after a complaint by Sonali's brother.

On Thursday morning, Sonali Phogat's nephew Mohinder Phogat told PTI that the family has given consent for the postmortem with a rider that the entire procedure be video-graphed.

Meanwhile, her mortal remains were handed over to her family and will be taken to New Delhi by air ambulance later on Thursday at 7 pm. The family members and relatives will reach Haryana's Hisar from the national capital. The actor's funeral will be held on August 26.

Phogat was a part of controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 14, in 2020. She entered the show as a wildcard contestant. She had contested the last assembly election from Haryana from the Adampur constituency on a BJP ticket against Kuldeep Bishnoi.