Sonnalli Seygall, Ashesh Sajnani Are All Smiles As They Dance At Their Mehendi Ceremony

Indian actress Sonnalli Seygall recently tied the knot with businessman and hotelier Ashesh L Sajnani. Her June 7 wedding was a surprise to many of her fans, who offered their congratulations to the actress when she posted about it on social media. Now, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress has shared new pictures from her pre-wedding festivities.

The latest batch of pictures corresponds to her mehendi ceremony. In one of the pictures, Sonnalli can be seen dancing with her beau. In another, she can be seen sitting on a wooden chair with her hands yet to be laden with mehendi. Sonnalli wore a radiant orange suit and paired it with a red pair of salwar and a light blue sardine. Her suit had tiny embeddings all over it. Check out pictures of Sonnalli’s cheerful evening below:

(Sonnalli Seygall at her mehendi ceremony prior to getting married with Ashesh L Sajnani | Image: sonnalliseygall/Instagram)

All about Sonnalli and Ashesh’s highly celebrated wedding

Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh L Sajnani married each other on Thursday in a Santa Cruz West, Mumbai Gurudwara. Their wedding was a radiant affair as it took place during the daytime. Sonnalli wore a pastel pink saree and paired it with pink chooda, silver kaleeras and silver-diamond jewellery.Meanwhile, Ashesh wore an off-white sherwani. Sharing their wedding pictures, she captioned the post, ‘Sabs & Shukr.’

(Sonnalli Seygall during her wedding ceremony with Ashesh L Sajnani | Image: sonnalliseygall/Instagram)

It was a Star-studded wedding reception for Sonnalli and Ashesh

The newlyweds organised a wedding reception following their intimate wedding. Several stars from the film industry such as Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, director Luv Ranjan, Shama Sikander, Mandira Bedi, and Raai Laxmi attended the event. Moreover, the event featured a performance by the actress’s friends Raai Laxmi and Sahil Salathia.

Sonnalli initially gained fame with her role in Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011). However, she went on to appear in films such as High Jack, Ishq Da Rog, and Jai Mummy Di. She was formerly a ramp model, and even participated for the Miss India Worldwide title.