Sonu Sood, Rajamouli Pen Emotional Note On Shiva Shankar's Demise; 'Cinema Will Miss You'

The Indian film industry lost another legend to COVID-19 on Sunday, November 28, 2021. National Award-winning choreographer Shiva Shankar, who was known for his works in Telugu cinema, passed away on Sunday after battling with COVID-19. The ace choreographer was immediately hospitalised in Hyderabad after testing positive for coronavirus. He also received help from Bollywood star Sonu Sood as his family was short of funds for his treatment. As the choreographer lost his life, Sonu Sood penned an emotional note for him and mentioned he and his team tried their best to save him. Many other celebs, including SS Rajamouli, also paid their last respects to the late choreographer.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Sonu Sood expressed his grief over the death of choreographer Shiva Shankar. He shared a photo of the late artist and penned he will miss him. He wrote, "Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Shiv Shankar masterji. Tried our best to save him but God had different plans. Will always miss you masterji." The Happy New Year star further sent his heartfelt condolences to Shiva Shankar's family and wrote, "May almighty give strength to the family to bear this loss. Cinema will always miss u sir."

SS Rajamouli reminisces about working with Shiva Shankar

Ace filmmakers SS Rajamouli also paid his heartfelt condolences to Shiva Shankar. The director reminisced about the time he worked with Shiva Shankar in his film Magadheera. Rajamouli wrote, "Sad to know that renowned choreographer Shiva Shankar Master garu has passed away. Working with him for Magadheera was a memorable experience." "May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to his family," the Bahubali director added.

Tamil star Karthi hailed Shiva Shankar's contribution to the Indian cinema while paying his last respects to the late soul. Taking to his Twitter, Karthi shared a photo of Shiva Shankar. He wrote, "My heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Shivashankar master." "A man of immense talent and decades of contribution to Indian cinema," added the actor.

Shiva Shankar Master worked in over 800 feature films in his career. He won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Choreographer four times. The ace-choreographer also won the National Film Award for Best Choreography for his work in Magadheera.

Image: Twitter/@sonusood/Facebook/ssrajamouli