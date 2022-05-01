Sonu Sood Reacts As His Cutout Bathed With Milk Amid Puja & More During 'Acharya' Release

There was an outpour of love for Sonu Sood when he was helping people out during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the term 'real hero' for him. Among the gestures included people creating a temple in his name, naming stores after him, and one of the incidents that made headlines was a group of people pouring milk over a big photograph of his.

The gesture was once again witnessed by his fans as his film Acharya was released in theatres. The actor extended his gratitude for the love showered on him in the theatres.

Sonu Sood extends gratitude to fans for special gestures at theatres

Sonu compiled a video of some of the moments witnessed during the release of Acharya in the theatres for him. The video started with the moments inside the theatre when the Dabangg star appeared on the screen for the first time. Audiences could be seen screaming and cheering for him, and also throwing some celebratory objects in the air.

If that was the visuals inside, there was something grander outside. At one of the theatres, they erected a huge Sonu Sood cutout with the words 'Real hero Sonu Sood' at the bottom.

The actor's fanbase created a large garland and put on the cutout, and they also put the 'tilak' on his forehead and could be seen playing musical instruments too. The fans then poured milk over his poster, and performed puja with pumpkin. The video concluded with the bursting of firecrackers.

Sonu termed them as 'lovely fans' whom he called as 'family' and that he was humbled by their acts. "I don't deserve this kind of love, but your kindness keeps me going to do better," the 48-year-old added as he expressed his love for them.

Thank you so much to my lovely fans who I proudly call my family for doing this for me. I don't deserve this kind of love, but your kindness keeps me going to do better.

Humbled 🙏



Love you all ❣️ pic.twitter.com/Pp4B2Rk82J — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 30, 2022

The previous gesture of the 'Abhishekham' too was carried out in Andhra Pradesh. He has a big fan following in the Telugu-speaking states as he starred in numerous Tollywood films, right from the start of his career to Acharya. Another reason was that his wife Sonali was also from Andhra Pradesh.

Sonu Sood plays the antagonist in Acharya

Acharya brings together the combination of veteran actor Chiranjeevi with his son, RRR star Ram Charan. Sonu portrays the character Basava, a local municipal chairman, who makes lives miserable for the people of Padaghattam.

The film was released on Friday, and received mixed reviews and also its collections were good on day 1, but dropped on day 2.