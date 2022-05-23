South diva Pranitha Subhash is currently on cloud nine as the Bhuj: The Pride of India actor is expecting her first child with her husband Nitin Raju. The soon-to-be mom is all set to embark on a new phase of her life.

Ever since the actor announced her pregnancy on her husband's 34th birthday, she has been constantly treating her fans with adorable glimpses of how she is embracing her pregnancy journey. Keeping up with the trajectory, recently Pranitha took to her social media handle and dropped glimpses of her fairytale-like pregnancy shoot.

Pranitha Subhash shares glimpses of her maternity shoot

On Sunday, Pranitha Subhash took to her Instagram handle and dropped glimpses of her pregnancy shoot with her husband Nitin Raju. In the pictures, the mommy-to-be was seen donning an off-shoulder turquoise gown. She accessorised it with a shiny white headband that added a royal touch to the overall look. Her husband Nitin on the other hand sported a white shirt with black pants.

Sharing the pictures, Subhash penned a heartfelt caption. The Hungama 2 actor wrote, "Love is the only emotion that can bring a life into this world 🧿 Thankyou @mommyshotsbyamrita for these pictures ❤️ Backdrop- @birthday0365

Mua - @makeupbyyashy".

Here, take a look at the post-

As soon as the picture surfaced online, fans flooded the comments section with sweet messages for the soon-to-be-parents. One of the users wrote, "Best wishes mam...God bless your family 😊" while another wrote, "Congratulations to the most humble actress❤️". The rest of the users simply dropped heart emoticons. For the unversed, earlier in April Pranitha Subhash posted a series of adorable pictures of herself and her husband while announcing pregnancy on the latter's birthday.

Pranitha Subhash flaunts her baby bump in latest pic

A few days back, Pranitha Subhash took to her Instagram handle and shared a pic where the actor can be seen wearing a grey coloured sweatshirt and is standing in front of a mirror flaunting her baby bump. Sharing the post, Subhash captioned it as "The first thing u start doing when you get to know ur preg is checking ur tummy every time you cross the mirror (multiple emoticons)".

Here, take a look at the post-

Image: Instagram/@pranitha.insta