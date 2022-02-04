'Soorarai Potru': Jubilant Suriya Fans Dance On Streets As Film Re-releases In Tamil Nadu

Suriya-starrer Soorarai Potru is one of the critically acclaimed Tamil films. The film skipped its theatrical release for Diwali 2020 and because of its direct OTT release, the film was not allowed to be screened in theatres by the theatres association. Many fans of the actor were disappointed with the same. Even though, the film was screened in multiple film festivals, it was not allowed to have a theatrical release in Tamil Nadu.

However, after more than a year, the film has been re-released in the cinemas of Madurai today, February 4. The bookings for the film have been going strong.

Suriya's Soorarai Potru re-released in Madurai theatres

Helmed by Sudha Kongara, Soorarai Potru is based on the book 'Simply Fly- A Deccan Odyssey', authored by Captain G.R. Gopinath. The film is produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. It revolves around how Captain Gopinath came from a humble background and founded an airline company. The film also features Aparna Balamurali, Urvashi, Paresh Rawal, Mohan Babu among others in essential roles.

As the film gets a theatrical release, fans of Suriya have been enjoying the treat to watch the superstar on the big screens. Several videos of fans dancing and playing the drums have been surfacing on the internet as they enjoyed the first-day film screening in Tamil Nadu. Check out the video below.

Fans celebrating #SooraraiPottru re-release as a newly released first day first show movie of #Suriya in Madurai. pic.twitter.com/05fI1TCSso — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) February 4, 2022

Earlier in the month of July last year, Suriya announced a Hindi version of his film Soorarai Pottru via social media. He also shared a photo from his collaboration with Abudantia Entertainment. In an interview with ANI, the actor expressed his excitement about the film and said, "The love and appreciation that was showered on Soorarai Potru was unexpected! From the minute I first heard this story I felt this has to be a pan India film because the soul of it was such. It gives me immense pleasure to partner with Abundantia Entertainment, who have always made quality content, to tell the inspiring story of Captain Gopinathin in Hindi."

The actor has also bagged the Best Performance Male (Feature) Award at the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for this highly-acclaimed film. Suriya has also been lauded for his stunning performance in the film. The film was India's official entry to the 93rd Academy Awards, however, the film failed to pass to the final stage to bag the prestigious award.

Image: Twitter/@suriya_offl