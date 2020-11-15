Soumitra Chatterjee Passes Away: Prez Kovind, PM Modi Pay Tribute To Veteran Actor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday paid tribute to celebrated actor Soumitra Chatterjee, who passed away on Sunday, November 15 at Kolkata's Belle Vue hospital. President Kovind said that the legendary artist will be remembered for his amazing performances in the 'Apu' triology and other Satyajit Ray masterpieces. President Kovind further praised the contributions made by Soumitra Chatterjee to the craft of acting, which won him several national and international accolades.

With the passing of Soumitra Chatterjee, Indian cinema has lost one of its legends. He will be specially remembered for the 'Apu' trilogy and other memorable performances in Satyajit Ray's masterpieces. He made immense contribution to the craft of acting. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 15, 2020

Soumitra Chatterjee’s performances won him several national and international awards including Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Padma Bhushan and Légion d’Honneur. Condolences to his family, the film fraternity and millions of fans across the world. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 15, 2020

'Colossal loss'

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi called Soumitra Chatterjee's demise a "colossal loss" to the world of cinema. PM Modi also offered his condolences to Soumitra's friends and admirers. Leaders and celebrities from all over India condoled the demise of Soumitra Chatterjee on Sunday, remembering some of his iconic characters like Feluda and Apu.

Shri Soumitra Chatterjee’s death is a colossal loss to the world of cinema, cultural life of West Bengal and India. Through his works, he came to embody Bengali sensibilities, emotions and ethos. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2020

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the veteran actor at the hospital before he breathed his last. Taking to Twitter, Mamata Banerjee wrote that Indian and International cinema had ‘lost a giant' and Bengali cinema had been 'orphaned.' Calling it a ‘great loss’, she shared that his fans will ‘miss him dearly.’

Soumitra Chatterjee breathed his last at 12.15 pm on Sunday. He had been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the first week of October. Though he recovered from it, his health faced numerous issues after that, and his health kept fluctuating. His condition worsened in the last 48 hours, where his multiple organs stopped responding.

Considered a legend of Bengali cinema, Soumitra Chatterjee featured in over 200 films in over 50 years of his career. He went on to work with the top directors of the Bengali cinema. The veteran was last seen in the 2019 film Sanjhbati.

