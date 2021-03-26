Soumitra Chatterjee's Biopic 'Abhijaan' Trailer Gives Glimpse Into His Early Cinema Days

The late Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee is considered one of the greatest actors of Indian cinema. The trailer of the biopic of this legendary actor titled Abhijaan was dropped on March 24. Soumitra Chatterjee's biopic trailer chronicles his journey into the world of films and how he rose to prominence because of his performances. Here is the review of Soumitra Chatterjee's biopic Abhijaan's trailer.

Review of Soumitra Chatterjee's biopic Abhijaan's trailer

The trailer begins with Soumitra Chatterjee reciting a short poem on life. The next frame sees Parambrata Chatterjee holding a camera and is very nervous about his meeting with Soumitra. He asks Soumitra permission to record everything from their first meet as these clips will be used to make a movie later. Qaushiq Mukherjee, who plays the role of Satyajit Ray enquires about Satyajit's right which turns out to be very tall for the role of Apu in the classic movie Aparjita.

The trailer also details the incident of a bomb blast that takes place near a college. A young and enthusiastic Soumitra Chatterjee goes on to the stage and talks about how people will have to remain united as the dark days are coming. He is spotted delivering the speech there and his flair for public speaking is taken note of as well. This marks Chatterjee's rise into the world of cinema. He is also heard talking about the relationships he had with other Bengali actresses who were popular in that era. Glimpses of his grandson's accident and his admission to the hospital are also shown in the trailer.

The trailer gives a gist of the major highs and lows Soumitra faced in his lifetime. His political inclinations and how he never feared to speak his mind show how firm he stood by his ideologies. He has also recited a few lines of the hard-hitting poems he had penned. This film is a Parambrata directorial and stars Soumitra Chatterjee, Jisshu Sengupta, Qaushiq Mukherjee, Rudranil Ghosh. Prasenjit Chatterjee and Parambrata. Jisshu Sengupta has played the role of a young Soumitra Chatterjee. Ratan Shree Nirman has produced the film and under the Roadshow Films Pvt Ltd banner. Barun Kumar Mondal has composed the music for this film. Abhijaan is slated to receive a theatrical release on May 7.

As soon as the trailer was dropped, fans have praised the makers of this film. Many have said that they are excited to watch Soumitra Chatterjee's last film. See their reactions below:

Image courtesy- Screengrab from Abhijaan trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.