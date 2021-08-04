Soundarya Bala Nandakumar Undergoes Major Surgery, Says 'Keep Me In Your Prayers'

South Indian singer Soundarya Bala Nandakumar was admitted to the hospital a few days ago. The Telugu singer took to her Instagram and updated her followers about her health. Nandakumar wrote that she had gone through major surgery and needed some time to heal.

Soundarya Bala Nandakumar undergoes surgery

Soundarya took to her Instagram and revealed that she had undergone emergency surgery for acute appendicitis The actress shared the news to her fans with a note, that read, “I had emergency surgery for acute appendicitis on Saturday night. Need time to heal. Include me in your prayers. Thank you.” Friends and fans of the singer filled the comment section with regards and get well soon messages.

Earlier the singer had contracted the COVID-19 virus and had taken to her Instagram to announce that she had quarantined herself and was healing. Her post read, "Been recovering from COVID - 19 slowly by God's grace. Please take necessary precautions to avoid getting exposed to this. It really does take a to on you. Avoid unnecessary get together, wear your

masks while in public please protect your fam at any cost. It's a war we are fighting. You are very fortunate to get a mild infection and recover. It's not the same for all. Let's please be responsible."

Soundarya Bala Nandakumar made her television debut as a contestant in the music reality show Super Singer 3 in 2010. She then went on to make her debut as a singer with the film 6 Meluguvarthigal in the year 2013. In 2015, she made her acting debut as one of the lead actresses in the television series Pagal Nilavu after the makers of the series saw her performance in Super Singer. She garnered acclaim for her role as Revathy in the series, which went on to run for almost 700 episodes. She later starred with Vignesh Karthick, her Pagal Nilavu co-star in the short film Yours Shamefully, which garnered acclaim upon its release. She was most recently seen in the Tamil romantic comedy television film Vanakkam Da Mappilei.The film stars G. V. Prakash Kumar, Amritha Aiyer and Anandaraj in the lead roles.

Image: Soundarya Bala Nandakumar's Instagram

