Soundarya Rajinikanth's Family Donates Rs 1 Cr To CM Stalin's COVID Fund

India is facing a challenging battle against COVID-19 at the moment, with daily cases still in excess of 3 lakh and deaths crossing 3000-mark every day. Apart from efforts from the higher-ups, even celebrities of the film industry have been doing their bit to help the governments. In Tamil Nadu, celebs have been donating to the Chief Ministers’ Relief Fund, with the latest being Soundarya Rajinikanth, filmmaker and daughter of Rajinikanth.

Soundarya Rajinikanth and family donates to Tamil Nadu CM COVID fund

Soundarya took to Twitter to inform that she, her husband, actor Vishagan Vanangamudi and his family, his sister and their father, SS Vanagamudi visited Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday and handed a cheque of Rs 1 crore. The donation was from their company Apex Laboratories, makers of Zincovit, to the ‘corona relief fund'.

My father-in-law Mr. S.S.Vanangamudi, husband Vishagan, his sister and I visited the honorable Chief minister @mkstalin sir this morning to hand over our contribution of 1cr for the chief ministers #CoronaReliefFund from our pharma company Apex laboratories, Makers of #Zincovit pic.twitter.com/jXDEIXaM3V — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) May 14, 2021

Soundarya had recently accompanied her father Rajinikanth, as the veteran actor took the vaccine, said to be his second dose.

Our Thalaivar gets his vaccine 👍🏻 Let us fight and win this war against Corona virus together #ThalaivarVaccinated #TogetherWeCan #MaskOn #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/P8Gyca4zdF — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) May 13, 2021

The stars have responded to a call by the CM to donate generously to the relief fund. Other members of Kollywood, like brother duo of Suriya, Karthi and their father Sivakumar had also made the donation of Rs 1 crore. Actor Ajith made a contribution of Rs 25 lakh to the CM's fund.

The state recorded 31,892 cases and 288 deaths in the span of 24 hours on Friday. CM Stalin has announced a global tender for vaccines for the state amid plans to intensify the lockdown.

