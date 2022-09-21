Soundarya Shares 1st Pic Of Newborn Son With Rajinikanth; 'To Every Person Who...'

Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth welcomed a baby boy with her husband Vishagan Vanangamudi earlier this month. The superstar's daughter has now shared the first picture of her newborn son Veer on social media, which also features Rajinikanth shedding smiles in the backdrop.

Penning a gratitude note for all the wishes on her birthday yesterday, September 20, Soundarya said she has been blessed with the 'best gift' this year and further counted her blessings. The baby boy is Soundarya's second child as she's already a mother to a seven-year-old from her first marriage.

Soundarya Rajinikanth shares 1st glimpse of her baby boy alongside Rajinikanth

Taking to her Twitter handle on Wednesday, September 21, Soundarya shared a picture of her cradling her son, whose face remains hidden, with Rajinikanth standing behind her. In the caption, she wrote, "To every person who took time to wish me on my birthday yesterday THANK YOU SO SO SO MUCH.. . gods have blessed me with the best gift this year, my Veer papa. And having this amazing gods child behind me always life is a true blessing!!!"

Announcing the arrival of her baby, Soundarya shared glimpses from her maternity photoshoot, while also giving a sneak peek of the newborn. “With God’s abundant grace and our parents’ blessings (folded hands and angel emojis), Vishagan, Ved, and I are thrilled to welcome Ved’s little brother Veer Rajinikanth Vanangamudi today 11/9/22. #Veer #Blessed. Thank you to our amazing doctors," she wrote.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @SOUNDARYAARAJNI)