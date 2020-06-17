Mahesh Babu, Other South Celebs Pay Tributes To Indian Soldiers Martyred At Galwan Valley

The clash between the Indian Army and the Chinese troops along the Galwan valley in Ladakh has led to casualties. It is reported that 20 Indian Army personnel have been martyred in the aggressive face-off among the two troops with reports of 43 casualties on the Chinese side. Several South Industry celebrities expressed their grief and paid tribute to the brave souls who lost their lives. Mahesh Babu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajal Aggarwal, and others saluted the soldiers' courageous sacrifice for the country.

South Industry celebs pay tribute to martyred soldiers

Mahesh Babu stated that he is deeply disturbed and saddened by the news of Indian soldiers’ death. He mentioned that their sacrifice for the country will forever be etched within our hearts. The actor saluted their bravery and patriotism and expressed heartfelt condolences to their families.

Deeply disturbed and saddened to learn that our soldiers were martyred at #GalwanValley. Your sacrifice for the nation will forever be etched in our hearts. We salute your bravery and patriotism. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Jai Hind — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) June 17, 2020

Tamannaah Bhatia expressed her grief stating that her “heart goes out” to the families of the martyred personnel who were fighting relentlessly for the citizens. The actor wrote, “Om Shanti” with a praying emoticon. She also hashtagged "I Stand With Indian Army".

My heart goes out to the families of our soldiers who lost their lives fighting relentlessly for us. Om Shanti 🙏🏼#JaiHind #IndiaChinaStandOff #IStandWithIndianArmy #GalwanValley — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) June 17, 2020

Kajal Aggarwal saluted the Indian Army soldiers who lost their lives in the clash. Like Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajal also wrote: “Om Shanti” with a praying emoticon. Kajal paid her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

A big salute to our Indian soldiers who were martyred at #GalwanValley Om shanti 🙏🏻 my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) June 17, 2020

Nivin Pauly shared a picture of the Indian Army holding the national flag high. He saluted the courage of the brave hearts who lost their lives. The actor passed his heartfelt condolences to the families. Nivin mentioned that we will be forever grateful for their sacrifice.

We salute the courage of our brave hearts who have been martyred at #GalwanValley.



Heartfelt condolences to the martyrs' families. We'll be forever grateful for their sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/qOnoGwZwH2 — Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) June 17, 2020

Rakul Preet Singh stated that she is at the loss of words with everything that 2020 has bought. She mentioned that the martyred brave hearts come as another terrible news. The actor expressed her condolences to their families and wrote that the nation salutes them. “What will it take for peace to prevail !!”, Rakul concluded.

Just at loss of words for what 2020 has subjected us to. The brave hearts Martyred at the #GalwanValley comes as another terrible news . My heart goes out to their families . The nation salutes you 🙏🏻 #JaiHind #IndianArmy 😓 what will it take for peace to prevail !! — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) June 17, 2020

Hansika Motwani saluted our Indian soldiers for their act of bravery. She urged everyone to pray for their families. The actor expressed her deepest condolences to their close ones.

Salute to our Indian soldiers who were martyred at #GalwanValley. Let's pray for the bereaved families. My deepest condolences to their families🙏🏻 #saluttothebravehearts #RIP brave hearts #JaiHind #IndianArmy . — Hansika (@ihansika) June 17, 2020

Some more tweets

#GalwanValley you are our true heroes. Strentgh to their families. Ok 2020 you may end now..enough is enough — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) June 17, 2020

Indian Army's official statement on the matter-

"Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15/16 June 2020. 17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the standoff location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20. Indian Army is firmly committed to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation."

