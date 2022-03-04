Last Updated:

South Film Fraternity Including Mahesh Babu, Samantha 'shocked' Over Shane Warne's Demise

The news of Shane Warne's untimely demise has left his fans and followers in shock. Celebrities in the South Indian film fraternity have also expressed shock.

Australian cricket legend and leg-spinner Shane Warne has reportedly passed away at the age of just 52 years due to a suspected heart attack. As per Australian media, he was found unresponsive in his villa and he could not be revived despite the efforts of the medical staff. Warne's management released a brief statement that Warne passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand. 

It is believed that his family has requested privacy at this time and further details will be provided in due time. The news is the second devastating blow for the Australian cricket world within 24 hours with fellow icon, Rod Marsh also dying on Friday after suffering a major heart attack last week. 

The news of Shane Warne's untimely demise has left his fans and followers in shock. Many cricketers and fans from all over the world have taken to social media and expressed their grief and sadness over his demise. Celebrities in the South Indian film fraternity have also expressed shock on the internet. 

Celebrities react to Shane Warne's sudden demise

Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his Instagram handle and dropped a picture of Shane Warne. He captioned it as, "RIP legend" with a breaking heart emoticon. Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to the photo-sharing site and paid tribute to Warne.

 Actor Sathish also took to the micro-blogging site and dropped a picture of the cricketer's last tweet. He wrote, "His last tweet. One of the greatest cricketer Miss u @ShaneWarne." Mahesh Babu also tweeted, "Shocked and saddened by the news! A very sad day for world cricket! Rest in peace, Rodney Marsh & Shane Warne... you will be terribly missed! #Legends."

On Friday, March 4, on learning the news of Rod Marsh's demise, Warne had taken to Twitter and paid tributes to him. In his last tweet, Warne wrote, "Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & inspiration to so many young boys & girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate. (sic)" 

