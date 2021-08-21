South Indian Actor Nallennai Chitra Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest In Chennai

Popular South Indian actress Nallenai Chitra who is known to play some iconic roles in Malayalam films, passed away in Chennai on Saturday, 21 August 2021. According to various media reports, Chitra was living with her family in Chennai’s Saligramam area. She is survived by her husband Vijayaraghavan and daughter Mahalakshmi. Chitra had begun her career in the industry as a child artist in Tamil films. But it was through Malayalam films that she attained popularity.

Actor Nallennai Chitra passes away

Chitra was a popular face in the South Industry who has acted in several Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada movies. Her most outstanding performances include roles in Pathamudayam (1985), Kalikkalam (1990), and Devasuram (1993). The late actor was nicknamed ‘Nallennai Chithra’ after she was part of a Nallennai commercial that went viral years ago. In her acting career, she has been part of over 100 films and has also shared screen space with renowned actors like Prem Nazir and Mohanlal.

She lip-synched to a more popular song in a film that proved a turning point in her career. The beautiful melody in Panchagni, Aa raathri manju poyi…, was rendered by her namesake, K.S. Chithra. She did justice to what was a good role in the film directed by Hariharan. The legendary star began her career as a child artist in director K Balachander’s film Apoorva Raagangal in the year 1975.

The movie featured Kamal Haasan, Srividya, and also had superstar Rajinikanth making his debut. According to various reports, the film was one of Balachander’s biggest hits that also won the director a National Award for the best feature film in Tamil. In the late 90s, Chitra stopped acting at the peak of her career due to personal reasons. Later, she discontinued films after marriage. It was recent that she started working again on the Tamil small screen. Some of the Chitra's noted work in Tamil included En Thangachi Padichava, Oorkkavalan, and Thirippu Munai. She also starred in films like Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha, which was directed by Hariharan, and Sibi Malayil’s Amaram.

IMAGE: KANGANAFAN2008/Twitter