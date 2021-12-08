South Indian Actors Chiranjeevi, Manju Warrier Mourn CDS Gen Bipin Rawat's Death

In a tragic accident, an Indian Air Force helicopter carrying India's Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. A total of 14 people were on board the Mi-17 V5 helicopter, of which CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 others have died in the IAF's chopper crash at Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. Taking to Twitter, the Indian Air Force confirmed General Rawat's death.

South Indian actor and former politician Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter and mourned the death of CDS Bipin Rawat. Other South Indian actors like Manju Warrier also offered their condolences.

South Indian film industry mourns CDS General Bipin Rawat's death

Telugu film star Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter handle and offered his condolence son General Rawat's death and wrote, "My heart goes out to the families of our tallest Military officer & First ever Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen.Bipin Rawat,his wife & 11 others who lost their lives in the shocking & tragic chopper crash. It’s a great loss to the entire nation. My deepest condolences."

My heart goes out to the families of our tallest Military officer & First ever Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen.Bipin Rawat,his wife & 11 others who lost their lives in the shocking & tragic chopper crash. It’s a great loss to the entire nation. My deepest condolences. pic.twitter.com/a18kQOoGFa — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 8, 2021

Malayalam actor Manju Warrier taking to her Twitter wrote, "Shocked and deeply saddened to hear about the copter crash that killed General Bipin Rawat and 12 others. It is indeed an irreplaceable loss to our country and society at large. RIP #Bipinrawath."

Shocked and deeply saddened to hear about the copter crash that killed General Bipin Rawat and 12 others. It is indeed an irreplaceable loss to our country and society at large.

RIP #Bipinrawath pic.twitter.com/QCUFWDQg6g — Manju Warrier (@ManjuWarrier4) December 8, 2021

India's Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat succumbed to injuries on Wednesday after an IAF Mi-17 V5 helicopter carrying 13 crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. All communications with the chopper were lost just before the crash between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu. 63-year-old Rawat along with his wife and his staff was travelling to Wellington Staff College to deliver a lecture at 2:45 PM. One person survived the crash, Group Captain Varun Singh SC.

The Indian Air Force confirmed the death of General Rawat, they wrote, "With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident." They further wrote, "Gen Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course today."

Gen Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course today. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

Image: PTI