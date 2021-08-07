South Indian Celebrities Congratulate Neeraj Chopra On His Historic Feat At Tokyo

Ending the 100-year-long wait for a Gold in athletics, 23-year-old Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra redefined the nation's prospects in the Olympics arena on Saturday. With his 87.58m throw in the event, Neeraj Chopra succeeded in instilling new hopes for future athletes aspiring to compete in the global event by earning a Gold medal. Neeraj’s win in the men's Javelin Throw raised India’s medal tally to seven, surpassing the country's previous record of six medals bagged in the 2012 London Olympics.

After leading the charts in qualifiers, Neeraj Chopra entered the finals and delivered a magnificent throw of 87.03, Neeraj claimed first place on the very first try. However, in the following round, he improved his performance with an 87.58m throw that retained him in the first place. His third effort came in at 76.79m.

Haryana’s proud prodigy exceeded the competition by a wide margin to claim India's first track-and-field medal and became the second Indian athlete to win an Olympic gold medal in an individual event, joining shooter Abhinav Bindra who won Gold in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

In the meantime, People all around the nation started showing love and respect for his efforts. People from all walks of life, including cricketers, actresses, politicians, and former Olympians, flocked to celebrate the Indian hero, who made his country proud by outshining all other competitors in grandeur.

South Indian Celebrities shared their gratitude on Social Media on Neeraj Chopra wins gold

Celebrities from the South Indian film industry have expressed their happiness in their official Twitter as well as Instagram handle. Prithviraj Sukumaran has shared his joy on both Instagram and Twitter lets have a look.

Joining Prithviraj, Premam star Nivin Pauly said that a 23-year-old made history by winning India's first gold medal in 100 years in track and field.

Joining the bandwagon, Bahubali actor Prabhas took a moment to congratulate the star athlete on his spectacular win, calling it an 'unprecedented one' on his Instagram post.

Actor Dulquer Salman also took to Twitter to hail Neeraj Chopra's remarkable feat. He congratulated the athlete for his historic performance and said that Neeraj made us all proud through his Gold win.

Hearty congratulations to Neeraj Chopra. What a historic performance and what a historic win!! Making us all proud by bringing home the shiny, elusive gold. Keep up the good work 👏👏 #TokyoOlympics #TeamIndia #NeerajChopra @Neeraj_chopra1 #Javelin pic.twitter.com/xaxg067dgf — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) August 7, 2021

Tollywood actor Mahesh babu expressed his happiness over Neeraj Chopra's Gold win on Twitter, saying his name will be etched in history forever.

India's first ever gold in athletics! Absolutely elated and proud! @Neeraj_chopra1's name is etched in history forever.. Bravo!! 👏👏👏 #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/mSqMi3Pm70 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 7, 2021

It’s a gold!!!!!!!

I am jumping with Joy!!!! This young man Neeraj Chopra has created history !!!!!!! — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 7, 2021

Neeraj Chopra’s performance has also made the Bollywood actors note down their feeling on social media. Akshay Kumar, Swara Bhaskar, Abhishek Bacchan, and Anil Kapoor tweeted from their official handles, congratulating the athlete for his historic feat.

