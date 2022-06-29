South Indian industry's notable producer Dil Raju aka Velamakucha Venkata Ramana is currently on cloud nine as the producer has embarked on a new journey with his wife Tejaswini Vygha Reddy. Reportedly, Dil Raju was blessed with a baby boy this morning. The ace producer is known for several commercially successful films and has won several critical acclamations for his work.

Dil Raju blessed with a baby boy

As per local media reports, Dil Raju's wife delivered a baby boy on June 29 in a private hospital. Reports suggest that both the baby and mother are fine. The renowed producer was in Dubai for the last few days, however, after the arrival of the new member of his family, he came back to his country.

For the unversed, Producer Dil Raju tied the knot with Tejaswini Vgyha Reddy in Nizamabad two years back. The producer opted for a grand wedding in the presence of celebrities and political personalities. To note, this is the second marriage of the producer after Raju’s first wife Anita died due to a prolonged illness in 2017. Dil Raju has a daughter named Hanshitha Reddy from his first wife, who is also into the business of film production.

Dil Raju on the work front

Dil Raju has many films in the pipeline this year, including Rowdy Boys and F3: Fun and Frustration in Telugu. The 52-year-old producer will also be producing Kiara Advani and Ram Charan’s yet-to-be-titled film. Moreover, he will also serve as the producer of Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu aka Vaarasudu along with many other projects, including Akkineni Naga Chaitanya Thank You which is slated to hit the theatres on 22nd July 2022. He has also worked with Shahid Kapoor in the Bollywood remake of Nani starrer film Jersey.

Image: Instagram@gulteofficial