South Star Dhanush Shares Happiness Over 'meeting His Dogs'; Calls It 'a Long Due Reunion'

As the prominent Tamil star, Dhanush, who is best known for his iconic movie performances, has been busy lately with his upcoming movies, the actor recently reunited with his dogs after a long time. He expressed his happiness by sharing a picture of them together on social media with blissful smiles on their faces.

Dhanush is among the notable actors who have garnered immense love and fame for their stellar performances in movies. The actor has appeared in movies namely Aadukalam, Visaranai, Asuran, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Velaiyilla Pattathari, Velaiilla Pattadhari 2, and many others.

Dhanush reunites with his pets after a long time

Actor Dhanush recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself in which he can be seen sporting a tee with a checkered shirt on with a messy hair look. In the picture, he can also be seen relaxing in the garden with four of his pet dogs namely King, Kong, Genghis, and Caesar as they posed for the camera. It depicted how he finally reunited with his pet dogs whom he referred to as his 'boys.' In the caption, he stated, "A long due reunion !! So happy to be with my boys again !!" (sic) and further added heart emojis next to it.

The moment Dhanush posted the picture on Instagram, numerous fans took to the comments section and expressed how elated they were to see him with his dogs. Some also stated how cute and handsome he looked while others dropped in flying kiss emojis to extend their love to him and his pets. Some of them also poured in love by adding hearts, hearts-eyed emojis in the comments section of Dhanush's latest Instagram post. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Dhanush's latest post on Instagram.

Dhanush's upcoming movies

The Atrangi Re actor has currently a lot on his plate including movies namely Maaran, The Gray Man, Thiruchitrambalam, Naane Varuven, Vaathi, and Sir. Among these, The Gray Man will be his second foreign movie after The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir. While Maaran, The Gray Man, Thiruchitrambalam are expected to release this year, the release dates of Vaathi and Sir are yet to be unveiled.

Image: Instagram/@dhanushkraja