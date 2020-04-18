South Star Siddharth Has Acted In THESE Bollywood Films Till Date

Starting his career in South Indian films, actor Siddharth soon turned to Bollywood. After pursuing MBA from Mumbai, he assisted Mani Ratnam in the film Kannathil Muthamittal in 2002 and soon made his debut with Boys in 2003. Siddharth is well known for his role in Rang De Basanti in 2006. Along with acting, he is also a playback singer, screenplay writer. Other than Rang De Basanti he has acted in a few other Hindi films too. To know about the actor's Bollywood outings, read ahead:

Source: Siddharth Instagram

List of Bollywood films that Siddharth has acted in:

Rang De Basanti

Rang De Basanti, released in the year 2006, is a patriotic drama that is directed by filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The had an ensemble star cast of actors like Aamir Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Siddharth in pivotal roles. The movie tells the story of six friends who help an English woman to film a documentary on the Indian freedom fighters. Those events remind them about the country's long-forgotten history. IMDb rated the film with 8.2 stars. The role of Siddharth was initially offered to actors like Farhan Akhtar, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan. However, seems like it was destined for Siddharth.

Striker

Striker, released in the year 2010, is an action, crime drama that is directed by filmmaker Chandan Arora. The movie cast includes actors like Siddharth, Ankur Vikal, and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles. The movie portrays the story of a person who is in the midst of the Hindu-Muslim riots of December 1992. During which he reflects deeply about his personal life and the tragedy that awaits him. IMDb rated the film with 7 stars.

Chashme Baddoor

Chashme Baddoor, released in the year 2013, is another comedy-drama film that is directed by filmmaker David Dhawan. The movie featured an ensemble cast of Ali Zafar, Siddharth, Divyendu Sharma in lead roles. The plot of the movie tells the story about a young beautiful neighbour who falls for a shy roommate. The jealous womanizers Omi and Jai try to plot the breakup of the two. IMDb rated the film with 5.4 stars.

