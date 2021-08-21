South Star Suriya Wins Best Performance Male (Feature) Award At IFFM For 'Soorarai Pottru'

South star Suriya starred in the film Soorarai Pottru in 2020. The film received many lauds from the audience and critics. The actor recently bagged the Best Performance Male (Feature) Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for this critically acclaimed film. The actor also received appreciation for his performance.

Suriya Wins Best Performance Male (Feature) Award at IFFM

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne were held online owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Several actors were awarded for their commendable performances in their 2020 and 2021 films and series. Under the category of Best Performance Male (Feature), South actor Suriya bagged the award for his Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. The film festival also shared a poster of Suriya and wrote, "BEST PERFORMANCE MALE (FEATURE) awarded to @actorsuriya at the #IFFMAwards2021."

Suriya's critically acclaimed film to be remade in Hindi

Last month, Suriya announced a Hindi version of his film Soorarai Pottru via social media. He also shared a photo from his collaboration with Abudantia Entertainment. In an interview with ANI, the actor expressed his excitement about the film and said, "The love and appreciation that was showered on Soorarai Ppottru was unexpected! From the minute I first heard this story I felt this has to be a pan India film because the soul of it was such. It gives me immense pleasure to partner with Abundantia Entertainment, who have always made quality content, to tell the inspiring story of Captain Gopinathin in Hindi."

Soorarai Pottru is based on the real-life of Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath. It revolves around how Captain Gopinath came from a humble background and founded an airline company. The film is being helmed by Sudha Kongara who had also directed the original film. The director once revealed the reason behind helming the project in an interview with ANI. She said, "I was initially drawn to the story of Soorarai Pottru, the story of Captain Gopinath, an adventurous maverick and an inspiring entrepreneur who epitomised the new India of the 90s." She further shared she was grateful for the love the film received and was looking forward to the Hindi remake of the film.

