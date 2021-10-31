Last Updated:

South Superstar Rajinikanth Discharged From Hospital, Returns Home

Rajinikanth recently underwent a Carotid Artery Revascularization procedure and was admitted to Kauvery Hospital, from where he was discharged on Sunday.

Adelle Fernandes
Rajinikanth

South superstar Rajinikanth was recently admitted to Kauvery Hospital on Thursday evening for a routine check-up. He also underwent a Carotid Artery Revascularization procedure and fans across the country prayed for his recovery. In the most recent update, the actor was discharged from hospital on Sunday night has now returned home.

Rajinikanth has been discharged from the hospital, returns home

According to a report by PTI, after undergoing surgery to restore blood supply to the brain, the superstar was discharged from the hospital on Sunday night. The actor has not returned to the comfort of his home and was seen stepping out of a vehicle after he left the hospital. The actor took to Twitter and posted a picture from his return home to inform his fans and well-wishers of the same.

According to an earlier statement, the actor, who recently received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, was undergoing routine medical examination 'on a periodical basis'. "It is a health check-up done routinely on a periodical basis. He is now in a private hospital for the check-up," the actor's publicist Riaz K Ahmed told PTI. The news of his admission to the hospital took fans by surprise as it came right after he attended a private screening of the film, Annaatthe in Chennai.

With input from PTI

