SP Balasubrahmanyam Laid To Rest At Chennai Farmhouse With 24-gun Salute By TN Police

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam was laid to rest with complete police honours at his farmhouse in Tamil Nadu’s Thamaraipakkam village on Saturday. His last rites took place in the presence of veteran director Bharathiraja, singer Mano and his family members.

Balasubrahmanyam, popularly known as SPB, was taken to his Red Hills Farmhouse on Friday evening where his fans and well-wishers gathered in large numbers to bid him adieu. On Saturday, the veteran musician was given a 24-gun salute by the Chennai police.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami had announced that the mortal remains of Padma Shree awardee SPB would be laid to rest with full police honours to add to his glory, as the departed star singer found a place in the hearts of the people across India.

SP Balasubrahmanyam no more

SP Balasubrahmanyam succumbed to COVID-19 on September 25, 2020, after a month-long battle at the ICU of MGM Healthcare in Chennai. He was 74 years old. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah among other politicians offered condolences on the death of the renowned musician.

“The sweet, unparalleled vocal prowess of SP Balasubramaniam is irreplaceable. SPB has achieved a Guinness World Record for having sung the most number of songs. His demise is a disaster and I cannot compensate for the loss to the film industry and the world of art!” CM Palaniswami wrote in the SPB’s honour.

The veteran singer is survived by his wife Savitri Balasubrahmanyam and his children SP Charan and Pallavi Balasubrahmanyam. On August 5, the musician informed about testing positive for COVID-19 with 'mild' symptoms through a video message posted on his official Facebook page. In the video, Balasubrahmanyam spoke about having a little "discomfort" for two days, stating that he suffered from chest congestion along with cold and on-off fever, which led him to get tested for the virus.

More about SPB

SP Balasubrahmanyam was one of the most celebrated singers of the Indian film industry, He is popular for his work in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam films and has recorded over 40000 songs in various regional languages. The late singer holds the Guinness World Record for having the biggest number of recorded songs.

SP Balasubrahmanyam has received a number of awards with the most prestigious ones being Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. He secured to his name six National Film Awards, six Filmfare Awards South, and one Filmfare Award in the due course of his career. Some of his most acclaimed works came in movies like Ek Duuje Ke Liye, Maine Pyar Kiya, Saagara Sangamam, Rudraveena, Sri Ramadasu, Mozhi, and Aaptha Rakshaka. His latest works from the ongoing year included Darbar, Entha Manchivaadavuraa, Disco Raja, Cheema Prema Madhyalo Bhaama, Palasa 1978, Vikram Rathode, and Ayyappa Kaataksham.

