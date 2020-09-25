SP Balasubrahmanyam's Death: Did You Know The Singer Was A Huge Car Enthusiast?

SP Balasubrahmanyam's death has sent shock waves not only in the musical fraternity but across fields. The music veteran has a Guinness world record with over 40,000 songs to his credit. His love for music was evident, but not everyone knows about his love for cars. SP Balasubrahmanyam was also a huge car enthusiast and owns a reputable collection himself. So today, we take going to look at the popular playback singer’s car collection.
In 2019, SP Balasubrahmanyam had confessed about his love for cars to Hindustan Times. SP had revealed that he had always been fascinated with motor vehicles since he was a child. He said that his first car was a 1963 Fiat and later moved on to Ambassador. He also confessed about his love for imported cars. Some popular brands like Toyota, Morris Oxford, Morris Minor and a Volkswagen regular coupé were also added to his car collection. Later he moved on to buy some of the most luxurious cars including Mercedes-Benz S 400 and an E 200. Here is a list of cars that were owned by veteran singer, SP Balasubrahmanyam.
SP Balasubrahmanyam has been one of the most reputed singers in the industry. He has recorded over 40000 songs in different regional languages and holds the Guinness World Record for the highest number of recorded songs. He started his singing career by giving playing vocals in 1966 release, Sri Sri Sri Maryada Ramanna. He is one of the most reputed and experienced singers of all time with a Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, six National Film Awards, six Filmfare Awards South and one Filmfare Award. Some of his most noticeable work has been in movies like Ek Duuje Ke Liye, Maine Pyar Kiya, Saagara Sangamam, Rudraveena, Sri Ramadasu, Mozhi and Aaptha Rakshaka. He has also given a number of songs for some newer releases like Darbar.
SP Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to the Chennai hospital to get treated for COVID-19. He had been tested negative on September 13 but was already on life support since August 13. India today reported that SP Charan, son of the legendary singer released an official statement that said, "My dad breathed his last at 1:04 pm. Thank you, everyone, for your prayers. My dad will live long till his fans remember him".
