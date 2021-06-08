SP Balasubrahmanyam's Song 'Kaathadi Megam' Releases Eight Months After His Demise

Vigneshwar Kalyanaraman composed the music for the track Kaathadi Megam which released a few days ago and it is quite special because it was voiced by none other than late SP Balasubrahmanyam. Fans of the renowned singer are loving every bit of the song as they express in the comments under the video. Scroll along to take a look at the video and know more about the song.

SP Balasubrahmanyam voiced single Kaathadi Megam releases, posthumously

The song released on June 4, 2021, which marked the birth anniversary of the Padma Bhushan awarded singer. The song’s lyrics have been done by Kutti Revathi, while the concept, composition, and production have been done by Vigneshwar Kalyanaraman. The song has been produced under the label Star Music.

The song has arrived almost 8 months after the singer’s death in September 2020. The music video starts with a message by Vigneshwar and reads, “To be named as a composer recording your voice, will remain a forever blessing in my life!”. The composer further added, “A heartfelt dedication… a yearning desire to hear the musical notes in your voice, once again”.

SP Balasubrahmanyam's songs

SP Balasubrahmanyam was an actor, music director, voice actor, and film producer, but most notably he was a playback singer with a prolific career. He debuted in 1967 with the movie Sri Sri Sri Maryada Ramanna and went on to record over 40,000 songs in his careers that spanned more than 5 decades. He won the Guinness World Record for recording the highest number of songs.

SPB bagged six National Film Awards for Best Male Playback Singer and as many as 25 Nandi Awards for his work in Telugu cinema. He also received the civilian awards Padmashri and Padma Bhushan, in the years 2001 and 2011, respectively. The Government of India also honoured the singer with the Padma Vibhushan Award which is the second-highest civilian award in the country, posthumously.

SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away last year in September 2020, after suffering from severe post-recovery complications due to COVID-19. He tested positive for the virus in the first week of August 2020, and tested negative on September 7, 2020, after a month-long battle. His health deteriorated and the singer breathed his last on September 25, 2020, at MGM Healthcare in Chennai.

Image: SP BALASUBRAHMANYAM INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.