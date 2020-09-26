SP Balasubrahmanyam's Unseen Picture Performing At A Musical Night Is Pure Nostalgia

People around the country have been grieving the loss of legendary musician SP Balasubrahmanyam. Indian film director Hemant Madhukar was amongst the many celebrities who took to social media to remember the late artist and his various memorable moments. He posted a picture from his parents’ wedding where SP Balasubrahmanyam is seen performing for the guests. The picture is being actively shared by internet users while they also send out condolences to the family.

SP Balasubrahmanyam’s unseen picture

Legendary musician SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on Friday at MGM healthcare in Chennai. A number of celebrities across the country put up heartfelt messages remembering the artist and his path-breaking contributions to the music industry. Director Hemant Madhukar was one of the many people to remember him through a few throwback pictures.

Hemant Madhukar posted a black and white picture that was clicked at his parents’ wedding ceremony. In the picture posted, a young SP Balasubrahmanyam could be seen on the stage along with a few classical music artists. He is seen singing a song with a small note pad in his hand to help him remember the chords and lyrics. He is surrounded by classical instruments like tablas, harmoniums, and violins, amongst others.

In the caption for the post, Hemanth Madhukar has mentioned that the picture is from the musical night at his parents’ wedding in 1970, where SP Balasubrahmanyam performed for the guests. Have a look at the picture on Hemant Madhukar’s Twitter here.

The film director had previous posted a wedding throwback picture where SP Balasubrahmanyam was seen congratulating the bride and the groom. In this photograph, Hemanth Madhukar’s father, K. Baburao, is seen shaking SP Balasubrahmanyam’s hand as they celebrate the big day. The director also mentioned in the tweet that he was remembering the artist with these black and white pictures. His followers have flooded the comments section with love for SP Balasubrahmanyam as they mourn the great loss. Have a look at the unseen throwback picture of late musician SP Balasubrahmanyam on Hemant Madhukar’s Twitter here.

