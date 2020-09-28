SP Charan Addresses Rumours About SPB's Hospital Bills; Calls Them 'a Big Hogwash'

On September 27, playback singer SP Charan took to his social media and shared a video, in which he expressed his disappointment over rumours being circulated on social media regarding his late father SP Balasubrahmanyam's hospital bills. The video was shared a day after his father's burial. While giving a detailed explanation on the same, he also thanked MGM Healthcare hospital where his father was admitted on August 5.

SP Charan addresses rumours around SPB's hospital bills

SP Charan said “There are rumours about the bill amount that was charged and that we had paid something and that there was a balance and that I had asked the state government and that they had not reciprocated and that I went to the Vice President and that he had reciprocated instantly and also that unless we had paid the balance the hospital was not releasing my dad for the last rituals. Let me say something, this is all a big hogwash,” during the live session on Facebook.

The 48-year-old singer further elaborated and said, "You don't seem to realise how offensive and hurtful it is to people who are associated with the issue. It is very disheartening that we still have people like this around. These cannot be fans of SPB because SPB will not do something like this. He is not somebody who hurts people. He is somebody who forgives people who does something like this. I would like to say that I forgive this gentleman but he needs to grow up, get some sense and do the right thing".

READ | When SP Balasubrahmanyam Mesmerised The Audience With His Live Performances; Watch

While concluding his Facebook live, SP Charan asserted that he and the hospital will release a statement soon. He said, "I am not going to give any details right now because the hospital and I are going to do a press release together. It is sad we have to do it. It is so simple to post something online and mess things for people".

You can watch the video here

READ | SP Balasubrahmanyam Death: Ramesh Aravind Recalls When He Demanded For Former's Demotion

SP Balasubrahmanyam's death

The legendary musician, SP Balasubrahmanyam, breathed his last on September 25 and his last rites were held on September 26. Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to the ICU and put under life support for better results; however, his condition deteriorated a few days later, according to a statement by Assistant Director of MGM Healthcare. The six-time National Award winner is survived by his wife Savitri and his children SP Charan and Pallavi Balasubrahmanyam. Earlier in August, the late vocalist informed about testing positive for COVID-19 with 'mild' symptoms through a video message post.

READ | SP Balasubrahmanyam Passed Away At 1:04 Pm Today, Announces Son SP Charan

READ | SP Balasubrahmanyam's Death: Did You Know SPB's Dream Was To Own Mohd. Rafi's Fiat?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.