SP Jananathan Critical: Netizens Wish For Filmmaker's Speedy Recovery; See Reactions

National Award-winning filmmaker SP Jananathan was found unconscious at his apartment, after which he was rushed to the hospital. A statement by his brother Azhagan Tamil Mani read that the director was busy editing all afternoon. He left for lunch after which he did not return. When his assistant went to check on him, he found SP Jananathan lying on the floor.

He was rushed to Apollo hospital in Chennai as quickly as possible. The filmmaker's brother also said that the doctors have diagnosed SP Jananathan and found multiple blood clots in his brain. The director is currently admitted to the ICU. Netizens are shocked over the news and have left their reactions on Twitter.

Twitteratti's reaction to SP Jananathan's health

Get Well Soon Sir...ðŸ™ — R.Vijay (@Rvijay78571173) March 11, 2021

I Should have waited for official..ðŸ¤§



Hopefully he will be all fine.. prayers for him#SPJananathan https://t.co/Q4I4KGr1Ap — Karthick Shivaraman™ (@iskarthi_) March 12, 2021

Many fans have taken to Twitter to pray for the speedy recovery of SP Jananathan. They have spread the news urging people to pray for SP Jananathan's health. While fans wished for the director's speedy recovery, there were others who claimed that the filmmaker was already dead.

Many fans started using the hashtag RIP (Rest in Peace) for SP Jananathan's news. They used statements like "very sorry for the loss", "you will always be remembered" and "heartfelt condolences". Fans started sharing moments from his films that were memorable to them.

Vijay Sethupathi's banner 7Cs entertainment shut down the rumours. They asked fans to not use RIP as the director is "undergoing treatment" under the supervision of expert doctors. Many others too stood up for the filmmaker asking fans to stop assuming that he's dead before any type of official confirmation. They asked the Twitterati to not be unethical and "stop spreading the fake news".

There is no official statement from #SPJ's family and friends. They are talking to the doctors now. Although his condition is critical and only little hope left, it's unethical to put RIP before the official confirmation. Kindly understand, thanks. — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) March 12, 2021

Director #SPJananathan sir is currently undergoing treatment. Talking with expert doctors, it is very unethical to Put RIP , Please do understand ðŸ™ — 7Cs Entertaintment (@7CsPvtPte) March 12, 2021

Director #SPJananathan is on procedures for his next stage of treatment and doctors will update about what can be done, It's disheartening to see people spreading fake news that he had demised. Kindly stop spreading fake news!

says his Assistant Balaji.#RIPSPJananathan — Leo RetchaganðŸ–‹ (@LeoRetchagan) March 12, 2021

Upcoming SP Jananathan's movie

Laabam

SP Jananathan was preparing for his next movie with Sangathamizhan actor Vijay Sethupathi titled Laabam. The movie is set to be a political drama and will also feature Shruti Hassan, Jagapathi Babu, Harish Uthaman and Nitish Veera. The movie's music will be composed by D Imman. SP Jananathan himself has written the story for the film. SPJ and Sethupathi have previously worked together for Purampoku Engira Podhuvudamai, released in 2015.