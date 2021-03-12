Last Updated:

SP Jananathan Critical: Netizens Wish For Filmmaker's Speedy Recovery; See Reactions

Soon after the news of SP Jananathan's health spread over the internet, the fake news followed. Read to know Twitter's reaction to SP Jananathan critical health

SP Jananathan

National Award-winning filmmaker SP Jananathan was found unconscious at his apartment, after which he was rushed to the hospital. A statement by his brother Azhagan Tamil Mani read that the director was busy editing all afternoon. He left for lunch after which he did not return. When his assistant went to check on him, he found SP Jananathan lying on the floor.

He was rushed to Apollo hospital in Chennai as quickly as possible. The filmmaker's brother also said that the doctors have diagnosed SP Jananathan and found multiple blood clots in his brain. The director is currently admitted to the ICU. Netizens are shocked over the news and have left their reactions on Twitter.

Twitteratti's reaction to SP Jananathan's health

Many fans have taken to Twitter to pray for the speedy recovery of SP Jananathan. They have spread the news urging people to pray for SP Jananathan's health. While fans wished for the director's speedy recovery, there were others who claimed that the filmmaker was already dead. 

Many fans started using the hashtag RIP (Rest in Peace) for SP Jananathan's news. They used statements like "very sorry for the loss", "you will always be remembered" and "heartfelt condolences". Fans started sharing moments from his films that were memorable to them. 

Vijay Sethupathi's banner 7Cs entertainment shut down the rumours. They asked fans to not use RIP as the director is "undergoing treatment" under the supervision of expert doctors. Many others too stood up for the filmmaker asking fans to stop assuming that he's dead before any type of official confirmation. They asked the Twitterati to not be unethical and "stop spreading the fake news". 

 

Upcoming SP Jananathan's movie

Laabam 

SP Jananathan was preparing for his next movie with Sangathamizhan actor Vijay Sethupathi titled Laabam. The movie is set to be a political drama and will also feature Shruti Hassan, Jagapathi Babu, Harish Uthaman and Nitish Veera. The movie's music will be composed by D Imman. SP Jananathan himself has written the story for the film. SPJ and Sethupathi have previously worked together for Purampoku Engira Podhuvudamai, released in 2015.  

 

 

