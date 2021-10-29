Sports Fraternity Mourns The Death Of Puneeth Rajkumar; 'Big Blow To Indian Cinema'

In a shocking development, Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, popularly known as Appu in the Kannada movie industry, passed away at the age of 46 due to cardiac arrest as informed by the ex-Karnataka CM, Siddaramaiah. Puneeth Rajkumar suffered a cardiac arrest while exercising in a gym on Friday morning. After the news of his demise was confirmed, condolence messages from all around including the Sports fraternity poured in for the late actor. Sportspersons like Harbhajan Singh, Venkatesh Prasad, Virender Sehwag and more took to their Twitter handle and shared their shock over Puneeth Rajkumar's demise.

Expressing his condolence, Harbhajan Singh expressed his shock and wrote that life is unpredictable. Apart from Harbhajan Singh, Team India former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad expressed his sorrow and appealed to his fans to pray for the late actor's family. Team India's former opener Virender Sehwag took to his Twitter handle and shared that the passing away of Puneeth Rajkumar is a great blow to the Indian Cinema.

Cricket fraternity offer condolence after Puneeth Rajkumar's demise

Shocked to hear #PuneethRajkumar is no more.. life is so unpredictable . Condolences to family and friends .. waheguru 🙏 pic.twitter.com/V5ER14nK88 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 29, 2021

Extremely sad to know of the passing away of our dear #PuneethRajkumar . My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. I request his fans to maintain calm and pray for his Sadgati in this excruciating time for the family. Om Shanti 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/T3WsUnBS7n — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) October 29, 2021

Saddened to hear about the passing away of #PuneethRajkumar . Warm , and humble, his passing away is a great blow to Indian cinema. May his soul attain sadgati. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/YywkotiWqC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 29, 2021

Shocked to hear about the demise of #PuneethRajkumar .

My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti 🙏🏼🌸 pic.twitter.com/Fpo2Y3cjVB — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 29, 2021

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of #PuneethRajkumar. It comes as such a shock. My deepest condolences to his family and all his fans. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/IXqw1xPAxF — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) October 29, 2021

Shocked and deeply saddened on the passing of #PuneethRajkumar the film industry has lost a gem. One of the finest human being I’ve met. So vibrant and humble.Gone too soon. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable fans. 🙏🏽 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) October 29, 2021

Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46

According to ANI, Puneeth Rajkumar was hospitalised at Bengaluru's Vikram Hospital on Friday, October 29, after the actor began experiencing chest pain at 11:00 am at the gym. Before Puneeth Rajkumar death news surfaced on the internet, the doctors at the Vikram Hospital stated that the actor suffered chest pain followed by a heart attack while he was working out at the gym.

Puneeth Rajkumar, who is the youngest son of Kannada idol, Dr Rajkumar, commenced his career as a child artist. He was one of the highest-paid actors in the Kannada film industry, while also being a popular television presenter. His performances in Vasantha Geetha, Bhagyavantha, Chalisuva Modagalu, Eradu Nakshatragalu, Bhakta Prahaladha, Yarivanu, and Bettada Hoovu were heavily praised by audiences and critics alike. He also bagged a National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his role in Bettada Hoovu. Among other accolades, he has received the Karnataka State Award Best Child artist for Chalisuva Modagalu and Yeradu Nakshatragalu.

(Image: PTI/@GautamGambhir/@VenkateshPrasad/@PuneethRajkumar/Twitter)