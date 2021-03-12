Spruha Joshi Shares BTS Of Her First-ever Telugu Ad, Says 'always Wanted To Work In South'

Marathi actor Spruha Joshi recently shot her first-ever Telugu advertisement for a reputed brand. On March 11, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared some behind the scene moments. As seen in the caption, Spruha Joshi revealed that working for the South industry was like a dream come true to her. She said, "'Firsts' are always special.. So this is going to own a special place in my heart.. Forever!!".

As seen in Spruha Joshi's Instagram post, the actor shared three BTS images. In the first one, she revealed her look for the advertisement. In the second one, she posed with co-actor Nishank Verma. In the last picture, she took a selfie with Nishank and the director Roshni Chandra. Here, Spruha Joshi can be seen donning a green khaki design saree.

Talking about her debut in Telugu advertisements, Spruha Joshi said that she had heard a lot of things about the South entertainment industry's work ethics and professionalism. The actor seemed quite excited about this opportunity. Spruha Joshi's first-ever Telugu advertisement was shot in Kovalam, Kerela. Further, she went on to thank Utkarsh Bhardwaj for casting her in this advertisement.

Spruha Joshi also spoke about the director of her ad, Roshni Chandra. She shared that it was an absolute delight for her to work with actor Nishank Verma. Talking about her experience of working for a Telugu advertisement, Joshi said that she and Nishank, both had to struggle together with a new language. She shared that they tried to get the accent right and look their best for the part.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Spruha Joshi were quick to share responses in the comment section. Several celebs like Saleel Kulkarni, Tejaswini Pandit and Prarthana Behere also commented on Spruha Joshi's Instagram post. Saleel wrote, "Superb. Congratulations. Proud of you". While Tejaswini commented, "U look the part !! â¤ï¸ðŸ˜˜ Fly High my friend", Prarthana added, "so pretty". Spruha Joshi's co-actor Nishank also commented, "Needless to say, loved working with you yet again on this one". He also added, "'How to murder a language in two simple lines' - we could tutor the world after this". Check out fans' reactions below.

