Spruha Joshi's Birthday: A Look At Actor's Unseen Wedding And Engagement Photos

Atkan Chatkan fame Spruha Joshi has now become one of the well-known faces of the Marathi film industry. Besides being an exceptional actor, Spruha has a keen interest in writing lyrics and poems as well. The actor tied the knots with a marketing professional, Varad Laghate back in November 2014. Spruha and Varad reportedly dated each other for five years before marrying each other.

Today, Spruha has turned 31-years old. On the occasion of her birthday, we bring to you some of the unseen pictures of her engagement and wedding. Take a look at them here:

Spruha Joshi unseen wedding pictures

In the pictures, Spruha looks extremely happy donning a traditional saree as she strikes a pose for the camera alongside husband Varad. While a few pictures seem to have been clicked right after the wedding ceremony. A few others were clicked at the wedding reception. Check it out here:

(Image Source: Nirom Marathi YouTube)

Along with the wedding photos, we have also assembled a few of her engagement pictures. In the photos, she has worn a red saree which features a golden border. While Varad looks dapper in a suit. Take a look at the photos here:

Professional front

Spruha Joshi’s talent got wings while she was completing her degree from the Ramnarain Ruia College in Mumbai. The actor got the opportunity to present various shows and also enabled her to take part in several drama skits. On the work front, she is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Atkan Chatkan. The musical drama was based on the life of a tea delivery boy who teams up with his friends to form a music band. The movie showcased Spruha essaying the role of Mohi, who is the music teacher of the 13-year-old boy.

