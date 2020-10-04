Spruha Joshi In Reel And Real: Check Out Her Stunning Transformation In 'Atkan Chatkan'

Marathi actor Spruha Joshi is currently enjoying the success of her latest release, Atkan Chatkan. This is a musical drama film based on a tea delivery boy who teams up with his friends to make a musical band. In this film, Spruha Joshi plays the role of Mohi, the music teacher of a 13-year-old boy. The actor's look in the film and Spruha Joshi's style in real life are two poles apart. Let us take a look at Spruha Joshi's stunning transformation in Atkan Chatkan in the below pictures.

Spruha Joshi in 'Atkan Chatkan'

Spruha Joshi's look in Atkan Chatkan is simple and little low profile. She has a de-glam look in the film. Spruha Joshi has darker skin in the film. Her hair is tied in a mid-parted hairdo. She wears a dull coloured saree. The actor's character also wears a small bindi. Take a look at Spruha Joshi's photos in Mohi's look from Atkan Chatkan.

Spruha Joshi's style in real life

Unlike her character Mohi, Spruha Joshi has a more conventional style. Scrolling down her Instagram handle one can note that the actor loves to experiment with style. However, you will also observe that Spruha Joshi loves Indian outfits a little more. Check out some different looks and styles of Spruha Joshi.

Western style

In this Instagram picture, the actor posed in a slit thigh gown. The blue gown was a combination of off-shoulder and v-shaped neckline. Her hair was tied in a neat ponytail with a side-parted wet hairdo. For glam, Spruha Joshi opted for a nude makeup look. She also accessorised her look with a thick black belt and translucent heels. Check out the pic.

Indian ethnic style

In this post, the actor stunned in a traditional Marathi style saree. She wore a green and pink coloured paithani saree. Keeping her hairdo simple, Spruha Joshi opted for a nude makeup look. She went for a pink shade lip colour. Here, Joshi kept it simple with her low profile jewellery and red bindi.

