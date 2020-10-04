Spruha Joshi In Reel And Real: Check Out Her Stunning Transformation In 'Atkan Chatkan'

Marathi actor Spruha Joshi is currently enjoying the success of her latest release, Atkan Chatkan. This is a musical drama film based on a tea delivery boy who teams up with his friends to make a musical band. In this film, Spruha Joshi plays the role of Mohi, the music teacher of a 13-year-old boy. The actor's look in the film and Spruha Joshi's style in real life are two poles apart. Let us take a look at Spruha Joshi's stunning transformation in Atkan Chatkan in the below pictures.
Spruha Joshi's look in Atkan Chatkan is simple and little low profile. She has a de-glam look in the film. Spruha Joshi has darker skin in the film. Her hair is tied in a mid-parted hairdo. She wears a dull coloured saree. The actor's character also wears a small bindi. Take a look at Spruha Joshi's photos in Mohi's look from Atkan Chatkan.
Unlike her character Mohi, Spruha Joshi has a more conventional style. Scrolling down her Instagram handle one can note that the actor loves to experiment with style. However, you will also observe that Spruha Joshi loves Indian outfits a little more. Check out some different looks and styles of Spruha Joshi.
Wore this beautiful dress 🔵 for #HighFiveOnZEE5 awards where #RangbaazPhirse won most viewed Original Web series(December). Thank you all for the love to #rangbaazphirse 🙏☺️ . 📸 : @ipshita.db Styled by : @nehachaudhary_ MUA : @beauty_by_shailesh Hair : @wadkeuma Assisted by : @anitayadav9835_ @dreamers_pr
In this Instagram picture, the actor posed in a slit thigh gown. The blue gown was a combination of off-shoulder and v-shaped neckline. Her hair was tied in a neat ponytail with a side-parted wet hairdo. For glam, Spruha Joshi opted for a nude makeup look. She also accessorised her look with a thick black belt and translucent heels. Check out the pic.
In this post, the actor stunned in a traditional Marathi style saree. She wore a green and pink coloured paithani saree. Keeping her hairdo simple, Spruha Joshi opted for a nude makeup look. She went for a pink shade lip colour. Here, Joshi kept it simple with her low profile jewellery and red bindi.
