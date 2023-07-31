SR Prabhu Says Era Of 'one Superstar' Is Over; Lauds Telugu Film Industry For This Reason

Renowned Indian film producer SR Prabhu recently found himself in the limelight after he claimed that the era of there being only 'one superstar' is over. He further gave a shoutout to the Telugu film industry. SR Prabhu is well known for helming movies like Joker and Kaithi.

3 things you need to know

SR Prabhu founded his own production company named Dream Warrior Pictures in 2010.

His brother SR Prakashbabu became a partner in the company in 2014.

Recently, he made a remark on a selected number of superstars in the industry.

SR Prabhu makes certain claims about the Indian film industry

SR Prabhu took to his social media handle to talk about how the "era of one superstar" in the film industry has nearly ended. He tweeted, "Every star has his own market share and for each film, the value varies based on release date, content, combination, competition, etc." He further lauded the Telugu film industry for coming out in support of each other.

(SR Prabhu shares his opinion about the Indian film industry in a tweet. | Image: SR Prabhu/Twitter)

He wrote, "The industry which understands this start to support each other, uplift the whole market and expand beyond boundaries. Recent best example is Telugu industry." He further mentioned that fans and celebrities in different film industries need to understand this new norm. He concluded his tweet by hoping that the entire Indian film industry gives their best and "rise to the best of standards including the trade & fans."

SR Prabhu's tweet divides users

SR Prabhu's opinion on Twitter invited mixed reactions from netizens. While many agreed with his new norm, others begged to differ. A fan recalled how Rajinikanth also wanted the superstar tag removed from his name in the Hukum song and mentioned how it was a problem. He wrote, "This is what Rajinikanth said yesterday at the audio launch. Make bigger movies with all stars. Take an example of KGF, Kantara, BB2, RRR."