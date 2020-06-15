TV Actors Sreedhar And Jaya Kalyani Found Dead In Chennai; Suicide Speculated

Popular Indian television actors Sreedhar and Jaya Kalyani were found dead at their apartment in Chennai. The siblings allegedly committed suicide due to financial issues due to loss of work amidst the Coronavirus related lockdown. The back-to-back suicide headlines coming from the film and television industry have made people analyse and study mental health as a concept.

Sreedhar and Jaya Kalyani found dead in Chennai

Television actors and siblings Sreedhar and Jaya Kalyani were found by the police at their apartment in Chennai. According to various media reports, the neighbours of the actors sensed a foul smell and called up the police out of suspicion. The bodies of the two actors have been sent to Stanley Hospital for post-mortem. The duo reportedly committed suicide due to the rising financial issues in their family. They had not been working due to the ongoing Coronavirus related lockdown across the country.

Previously, Indian television actor Manmeet Grewal had committed suicide due to the rising financial crisis in the family. A close friend of the actor, Manjit Singh had spoken to a leading daily about the actor being distressed due to having no job and being under the burden of a loan. A number of television actors had come out to speak about the issue and request production houses to pay the actors minimum wage, even when the work is put off.

Read 56-yr-old IRS Officer Commits Suicide In Delhi, Allegedly Fearing He'd Spread Covid To Kin

Also read Sushant Singh Rajput's Uncle Alleges Plot: 'Police Must Probe, Don't Think It Was Suicide'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death starts a discussion on mental health

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Bandra on June 14, 2020. According to the initial investigation reports by the Mumbai Police, the actor committed suicide after battling depression for quite some time. The unfortunate incident started an online discussion about how important it is to keep a tab of one’s mental health. Most people have been posting about how depression can be dealt with.

The most common suggestion is to speak to someone close and let them know about the difficulties that they have been going through. Most psychologists have also been advising people to seek medical attention as such unprecedented times can take a toll on anyone’s health.

Read Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Deepika Padukone Says Suicide Not 'committed'; Seeks Change

Also read Man Commits Suicide In UP's Hamirpur

Image Courtesy: Canva

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.