'Sreekaram' Cast: List Of Actors And Characters They Play In This Telugu Drama

Sreekaram is one of the popular Telugu movies that released on March 11, 2021. The movie has been receiving positive reviews from the audience for its spectacular cast and plotline. Sreekaram cast members include some of the finest actors from the film industry namely Sharwanand, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Murali Sharma, Naresh, Sai Kumar, Rao Ramesh, Shishir Sharma, Satya, Aamani and many more. Read on to know the details about the cast of Sreekaram.

Sreekaram cast

Sharwanand

Sharwanand is essaying the lead role of a software engineer who becomes a farmer and encourages modern farming methods. The actor has also appeared in a variety of other vital roles in movies namely Shankar Dada M.B.B.S, Amma Cheppindi, Kadhalna Summa Illai, Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju, JK Enum Nanbanin Vaazhkai, Padi Padi Leche Manasu, Vennela, Lakshmi and many more.

Priyanka Arul Mohan

Priyanka Arul Mohan is essaying a lead role in the movie opposite Sharwanand. The actor has appeared in movies namely Ondh Kathe Hella and Nani’s Gang Leader. She will soon be seen in a Tamil action-thriller, Doctor.

Sai Kumar

Sai Kumar is another popular artist essaying a significant role in the film. It is a lesser-known fact that the actor is also a famous tv presenter and a dubbing artist and has appeared in many Telugu, Tamil and Kannada movies in his career so far. Some of his movies include Uu Kodathara? Ulikki Padathara?, Jagadguru Adi Shankara, Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India, Mane Mane Ramayana, Om Namah Shivaya, Bhale Manchi Roju, Agni Parvatam, Rowdy Inspector and many more.

Murali Sharma

Murali Sharma is a famous movie actor who has been a part of numerous Bollywood, Tollywood movies along with a variety of television shows. Some of his popular movies include Mangal Pandey: The Rising, Buddha Mar Gaya, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Golmaal 3, Mr Nookayya, Platform No. 6, Ramachari Veedo Pedda Gudachari, Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha, Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu and others.



Rao Ramesh

Rao Ramesh is a prominent artist who has been a part of a variety of movies and theatre shows along with many television appearances. Some of his movies include Shambo Shiva Shambo, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Amrutham Chandamamalo, Lakshmi Raave Maa Intiki, Naanna Nenu Naa Boyfriends, Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, etc.