'Sreekaram' Review: Audiences Call It An 'emotional Ride With A Lot Of Relatable Moments'

The makers recently released the much-awaited drama film Sreekaram on March 11, 2021. Sreekaram’s cast stars Sharwanand, Priyanka Arulmohan, Murli Sharma, Rajsekhar Aningi, Shishir Sharma and Keshav Deepak in lead roles. Fans and followers of Sharwanand can't keep calm as his latest release, Sreekaram, opens up a strong response. A lot of photos and videos from the theatre that is screening Sreekaram have been making a buzz on the internet, audiences are gaga about the brilliant acting skills and chemistry of the actors on the screen.

Taking to their respective social media handle, audiences have gone on to give their reviews about Sreekaram. The movie has been garnering good reviews on the movie's storyline and acting skills. Some of the users commented on how much they loved the concept of the film, while some went on to go all gaga over the characters of the show and lauded their hard work. Users also went on to trend the hashtag # Sreekaram on the microblogging site.

Among the many user's comments, one of them wrote, “#Sreekaram is an emotional ride with lot of heart touching n relatable moments. @im_bkishor handled the script like an experienced director @saimadhav_burra gari dialogues. Congrats n huge respect to @ImSharwanand anna for picking back 2 back good scripts with great content”. Another one wrote, “#Sreekaram is a wonderful thought-provoking movie which leaves you thinking abt farming, very much needed for the hour & @ImSharwanand ty for doing this kind of movies, get the message with entertainment guaranteed in theatres #Sreekaramreview we r going with 3.25/5”. Check out a few more tweets below.

Sreekaram review

#Sreekaram is an emotional ride with lot of heart touching n relatable moments @im_bkishor handled the script like an experienced director @saimadhav_burra gari dialogues



Congrats n huge respect to @ImSharwanand anna for picking back 2 back good scripts with great content — Sita Sai Krishna Perumalla (@sitasaikrishnap) March 10, 2021

Hitttu bomma, 2nd half maharshi feels unna, emotional scenes & Dialogues tooo good. Go for it #Sreekaram https://t.co/vGr9cjEZUz — YATHI®ï¸ (@ursyathi) March 11, 2021

#Sreekaram Positive Response Vastundhi Emotion's Chala Baga Workout Ayyayi Anta



Congrats Bro @ImSharwanand ðŸ¤â¤ï¸ — ROYAL Charan Fan (@ROYALCharanFan1) March 11, 2021

#Sreekaram #sharwanand made every one emotional in theatres

#Dialogues who has written#ravuramesh Garu

BLOCK BUSTER MOVIE ðŸ‘Œ — Krishna sai âœŠðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@Krishna19348905) March 11, 2021

About the film

The film trailer explains the importance of farmers and the challenges they face in their daily lives. One can see that Sharwanand plays a youngster who picks up farming as his IT profession when he is offered an opportunity to work in the US. He introduces new farming techniques in his village and continues to educate local farmers.

Bankrolled by Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the banners of 14 Reels Plus, the film is a Telugu drama. Alongside Sharwanand and Priyanka in the lead roles, the film Sreekaram cast also stars Sai Kumar in the crucial role. The film released in hit theatres on March 11, 2021.