Sreekaram Trailer Out; Sharwanand Starrer Is A Thoughtful Take On Farmers

On March 5, 2021, the makers of Sreekaram released the trailer of the much-awaited film. Helmed by Kishore Reddy, the film features Sharwanand and Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead roles. The trailer of the film explains the importance of farmers and the challenges faced by them in daily life. One can see Sharwanand playing a youngster picking up farming as his profession in IT when he is offered an opportunity to work in the US. He introduces new techniques of farming in his village and goes on to educate the local farmers.

As soon as the trailer was released, many fans dropped red hearts and expressed their excitement for the release of the film. Fans praised the actors and the storyline has kept the audience curious about what more is yet to unfold in the film. The trailer has already received more than three million views since its release on YouTube. It has received more than 149 thousand likes and many comments. A fan commented, “Farmers don’t need a sympathy they need a respect. Sharwanand story selection is always another level”. Another one wrote, “May this movie get some improvement in Farmer’s life. Happy to watch my lovely Priyanka Arul in this role. All the best team”.

Bankrolled by Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the banners of 14 Reels Plus, the film is an upcoming Telugu drama. Alongside Sharwanand and Priyanka in the lead roles, Sreekaram cast also includes Sai Kumar in the essential role. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on March 11, 2021.

The music of the film is composed by Mickey J Meyer, while the camera is handled by J Yuvaraju. The first single titled Bhalegundi Baala was released on November 6, 2020. The song is sung by Penchal Das and Nutana Mohan and the lyrics are penned by Penchal Das. The film went on floors in August 2019 in Hyderabad. However, the film was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The shooting of the film resumed in October 2020.

