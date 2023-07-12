Sreeleela Replaces Rashmika Mandanna In Venky Kudumula's Film? Here's The Truth

Rashmika Mandanna's film with filmmaker Venky Kudumula and Nithin was announced earlier this year. However, in the latest development, the actress has opted out of the movie owing to her packed schedule. The makers have, apparently, already found her replacement.

What's cooking?

As per reports, Sreeleela has replaced Rashmika Mandanna in Venky Kudumula's next project. The actress had taken over Pooja Hegde's role in Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram a few days ago. Going by these developments, it appears that she has become a favourite of filmmakers in the South film industry.

(Rashmika Mandanna gets replaced by Sreeleela in Venky Kudumula's next. | Image: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram)

Venky considered Rashmika her lucky charm and even gave a tentative title of VNRTrio to the project as it was their second collaboration after Bheeshma. Her decision to opt out of the film has raised eyebrows. However, it has been reported that it was a mutual decision and the makers thought it was the right thing to do.

Who's saying what?

As per social media communities, Sreeleela has become the industry's favourite actress as she has some big projects in her kitty. The actress will be starring in Guntur Kaaram, VD 12, Nithin 32, Skanda, Aadikeshava, Bhagvanth Kesari, and Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

Meanwhile

Rashmika Mandanna is currently gearing up for the second installment of the Pushpa franchise. She will portray the role of Srivalli. It has been reported that the sequel to Pushpa will release in theatres during the first quarter of 2024. The first installment was a massive hit and earned more than Rs. 300 crore at the box office in 2021. Apart from that, Rashmika has two Hindi projects in her kitty.