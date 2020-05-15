Burying The Hatchet? Sri Reddy Wishes Rana-Miheeka, Says 'May Your Life Be Peaceful'

In an interesting turn of events, Telugu actor Sri Reddy has made it to headlines when she congratulated Rana Daggubati for his engagement. Earlier, Sri Reddy had accused Rana Daggubati’s younger brother for sexual misconduct and created a lot of controversies. Rana Daggubati had announced his engagement with his long-time girlfriend amidst lockdown and had surprised his fans.

Sri Reddy took to her social media handle and wrote in her post that she knows Rana Daggubati has seen a lot in his past. She further wrote in the post that she hopes he spends a peaceful life with his girl. Check out the picture below.

When Sri Reddy had accused Abhiram Daggubati of misconduct

Actor Sri Reddy had accused him of misconduct and had also made a few revelations about an alleged affair that she had with Rana’s younger brother Abhiram. Reddy had leaked intimate photographs with him and claimed that she had spent time with him at his father’s studio. Suresh Daggubati, the father of Abhiram, had refused to comment on it and had said that it was their personal family matter. Suresh Dagguabti had also said that since he is a public figure, his private life also comes into public consumption. Sri Reddy had also accused Nani, Pawan Kalyan, and Shekar Kammula along with Abhiram.

Meanwhile, according to reports from a leading media portal, Rana and Miheeka are said to get married this year. Miheeka Bajaj was born and raised in Hyderabad. She is the co-founder of Dew Drop Design studio which is an interior designing as well as event management company.

On the work front, Rana Dagguabti has many films lined up his way for release. These films include Haathi Mere Saathi and Madai Thiranthu / 1945. Reportedly, Rana was also shooting for Telugu projects that include Hiranya Kashyap and Virata Parvam.





Image Credits: Rana Daggubati, Sri Reddy Instagram

