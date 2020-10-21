SriHari's New Look As Lord Bheema In The 2004 Remake Of 'Narthanasala' Released

Late actor SriHari's look as Bheema in the unreleased 2004 remake of Narthanasala has been revealed on Twitter. The original movie had come out in 1963 and was remade in 2004, which was later shelved. Many fans have had a pleasant reaction to the tweet and added they are looking forward to seeing the film. Take a look at the tweet and know more about the original Narthanasala movie..

SriHari's look as Bheema

In the tweet, fans can spot 'real star' SriHari in the holy avatar of Lord Bheema. He is sporting short curly hair and looks very much like Lord Bheema. The actor is also sporting many malas on his hands and on his chest as jewellery.

SriHari is sporting this look in the upcoming movie Narthanasala. A bit of the movie was already made in 2004 but then the remake was cancelled as one of the main actors in the film, Soundarya, had died. The film will now soon release on October 24. Many fans liked and mentioned they were excited to see the film. The tweet was also retweeted many times.

Balakrishna's Narthanasala

Narthanasala is a Telugu movie that came out in 1963 and was directed by Kamalakara Kameswara Rao. The film was produced by C. Lakshmi Rajyam and C. Sridhar Rao under the Rajyam Pictures banner. Narthanasala cast included N. T. Rama Rao as Arjuna and Brihannala, Savitri as Draupadi and Sairandhri, S. V. Ranga Rao as Kichaka, Relangi as Uttara Kumara, Dandamudi Rajagopal as Bhima and Valala & Mukkamala as Virata. The film was based on Indian epic Mahabharata and the Pandavas.

The music of the film was given by Susarla Dakshinamurth. The film was very successful and had a 100 days run in the theatres. The film became so famous that it led to the creation of many other films that were inspired by its theme and creativity. A few films that were inspired by this film were Missamma (1955), Mayabazar (1957), Gundamma Katha (1962), and Bommarillu (2006).

Even the film's songs were well commended. The film had 7 songs and almost all the songs had lyrics by Samudrala Raghavacharya. Take a look at a few of the famous songs:

Jaya Gana Nayaka

Dariki Raboku

Evarikosam Ee Mandahasam

Janani Siva Kaamin

Naravara O Kuruvara

Salalitha Raaga Sudharasa

