Sriimurali's Birthday: Director Prashanth Neel Releases First Look Teaser Of 'Madhgaja'

The first look teaser of Sriimurali’s upcoming film Madhgaja is out today, on the actor’s 39th birthday. The teaser has received positive reviews from fans. Read further ahead to know more about the movie and the actor’s upcoming projects.

SriiMurali’s Birthday: Madhagaja first look teaser releases

Actor Sriimurali celebrates his 39th birthday today on December 17, 2020 and the makers of his upcoming film Madhgaja have released the first look teaser of the movie. Director Prashanth Neel shared the video through his YouTube channel. Prashanth Neel, whom the actor addresses as his Godfather, also recorded an exclusive message for the actor on his birthday. Take a look at the video here;

The actor has been doing a countdown on his Instagram feed for the last few days for the release of the teaser. He also shared a post featuring Prashanth Neel and announced that he will be releasing the teaser on his birthday and thanked the director. SriiMurali wrote in a post, “Happy to share that My Godfather PrashanthNeel “Directorrrrr“@prashanthneel will be releasing Our MADHAGAJA 1st look teaser. Stay connected... 4 more days to go! HappySunday” which he followed by the hashtags #madhagaja and #madhagajafirstlookteaser.

Bagheera Poster and announcement

Sriimurali’s birthday celebrations did not end with the Madhgaja trailer release. Hombale films and Prashanth Neel also released the poster for the actor’s upcoming movie Bagheera. Neel shared the poster of the movie and wrote, “@sriimurali as #Bagheera. Penned a story of valor, for my first true mass hero. Wishing Srii Murali a Happy Birthday. @VKiragandur #suri @hombalefilms”. The actor also shared the post on his Instagram and wrote that he is excited to embark on this journey and wrote “…can’t wait to begin this project...super excited and looking forward. Onwards and Upwards BAGHEERA”. The movie is directed by Dr. Suri, written by Prashanth Neel and bankrolled by Vijay Kirangandur and its tagline reads, ‘When Society turns into a Jungle..And Only One Predator Roars for Justice!’.

