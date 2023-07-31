Srikanth Meka Starrer Kota Bommali PS First Look Poster Out

The makers of Srikanth Meka's upcoming highly-anticipated film unveiled its title -- Kota Bommali PS, on Monday. Helmed by Teja Marni, the film also features Varalaxmi, Rahul Vijay, and Shivani Rajasekhar in pivotal roles. The motion poster of the film offered a glimpse inside the political thriller.

3 things you need to know

The music in the film will be composed by Ranjin Raj and Midhun Mukundan.

It will be produced under the banner GA2 Pictures.

Srikanth Meka will be next seen in Game Changer.

Motion poster of Kota Bommali PS

The motion poster opens with a text, "Paraarilo Kota Bommali Policelu" and moves on to a captivating narrative. In the clip, which is over a minute long, we can see several ballot papers and pamphlets suggesting that the film revolves around the topic of politics and the police force. Toward the end, Srikanth, Shivani, and Rahul are shown running.

Sharing the motion poster on Twitter, Srikanth Meka wrote, "Here's the Highly Intense Title and First Look Motion Poster of Kota Bommali PS."

What do we know about Kota Bommali PS?

The film is being produced by Bunny Vass and Vidya Koppineedi under the banner GA2 Pictures. Seeing the motion poster, it seems the film involves a chase sequence and suspenseful-political drama. The cinematography for the film is entrusted to Jagadish Cheekati. More details regarding the film, such as the plot and release date, have been kept under wraps.

What more for Srikanth?

This year, the actor was seen in two films -- Hunt and Varisu. Next, he will be reportedly seen in Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer Game Changer. He has a pivotal role in the film, but the makers are yet to reveal his character. The film is expected to release later this year.