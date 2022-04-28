Srinidhi Shetty Drops BTS Pics From 'KGF Chapter 2', Pens Gratitude Note On Film's Success

Srinidhi Shetty is currently basking in the success of the hit film KGF Chapter 2, which also saw Yash in the lead role and has been doing exceedingly well at the box office. The actor took to her social media account on April 28 and shared some behind-the-scenes glimpses into the sets of the film. She also penned down a sweet note of gratitude to the director of the movie, Prashanth Neel.

Srinidhi Shetty pens a gratitude note for KGF Chapter 2 success

Srinidhi Shetty headed to her social media account on Thursday and shared a hand full of pictures from behind the scenes of the popular film KGF Chapter 2. She was seen interacting with the director, Prashanth Neel in the pictures, as they read scripts and were caught in a few candid moments. In the caption of her post, the actor mentioned that it is very rare that someone else's decisions have the power to change one's life. But, she mentioned that it was Prashanth Neel's decision to choose her for the role alongside Yash that did in fact change her life. She wrote in the caption:

"While your own decisions change your life and help you achieve your dreams, sometimes very rarely somebody else's decision could also do the same... Prashanth chose me and my life changed forever. Thank you, Prashanth for everything"

KGF Chapter 2 box office collection

April 28, 2022 marks KGF Chapter 2's 14th day at the box office and the film has continued to soar above other movies ever since its release. According to an industry tracker, Taran Adarsh, the Hindi version of the film has now beat the collections of hit Bollywood movies including Sanju, PK and Tiger Zinda Hai. The Hindi version minted a whopping ₹ 343.13 cr and is now the third highest-grossing film in the industry. This comes after it earned an impressive amount in its second week in theatres with ₹ 11.56 cr on Friday and ₹18.25 cr and ₹22.68 cr on Saturday and Sunday. It then went on to make a total of ₹8.28 cr on Monday and ₹7.48 cr on Tuesday, followed by ₹6.25 cr on Wednesday.

Image: Instagram/@srinidhi_shetty