Srinidhi Shetty Shares BTS Picture With Ajay & Vikram, Calls Her Co-star A "legend"

KGF fame Srinidhi Shetty had the sweetest things to say about her Cobra director and co-star. In her latest Instagram post, Srinidhi thanked Ajay and Vikram for being wonderful crew members during her upcoming film. Along with this post, Srinidhi also shared a behind the scenes picture from Cobra sets.

Srinidhi Shetty expresses her gratitude to Ajay and Vikram

Srinidhi Shetty is slowly carving a place for herself in the industry. The KGF actor is busy working on multiple projects. But even though she is swamped with work, Srinidhi Shetty did not forget to express her gratitude towards co-star and her upcoming film director.

In her latest Instagram post, Srinidhi Shetty shared a BTS picture from the Cobra sets. In this BTS picture, she is engaged in a conversation with Cobra director, Ajay Gnanamuthu, and her co-star Vikram. She thanked Ajay and Vikram in the caption by writing, “In one frame with Ajay and Vikram sir. I was nervous when it all started but today I can say that it was a blessing to be able to work under the direction of @aj_gnanamuthu and to act with the legend himself, @the_real_chiyaan sir was truly inspiring”.

She also wrote, “Thank you @aj_gnanamuthu and @lalit.sevenscr sir for this wonderful opportunity. Gratitude n lots of love. #Cobra @7screenstudio”. Take a look at Srinidhi Shetty’s photo with Ajay and Vikram here.

The moment Srinidhi Shetty’s photo was online, her fans swamped the comment section with many sweet comments. Many of these fans made sure to leave their birthday wishes for the KGF star. While some fans are waiting for Cobra to finally release. Take a look at some of these comments on Srinidhi Shetty’s photo here.

'Cobra' movie details

Cobra is South Indian superstar Vikram’s upcoming project. As mentioned above, Cobra is being helmed by Ajay Gnanamuthu. Recently, Cobra’s poster was released and as seen in the poster, Vikram will be essaying seven different characters. The Vikram and Srinidhi starrer film will be releasing in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Cobra also stars KS Ravikumar, Sarjano Khalid, and former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan.

