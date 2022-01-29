SS Rajamouli Appeals For Help As One Of ‘Baahubali’s’ Crew Members Battles Cancer

Director SS Rajamouli recently took to Twitter and sought help from fans for one of his Baahubali team members who is suffering from cancer. The ace director shared the picture and fundraiser link of the patient Devika while requesting people to step up and help her in any way they can.

The fundraiser campaign explained that Devika is sustaining using some maintenance drugs until her CarT treatment starts. She is also searching for clinical trials around the world due to COVID-19 restrictions on entering China. She is also seeking clinical trials in countries like the US, Spain, Czech Republic, and Toronto which has increased the treatment cost.

SS Rajamouli seeks help for his Baahubali crew member

Rajamouli who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film RRR explained in his tweet that he has worked with Devika during Baahubali. He also shared that Devika was the coordinator for many post-production works as well. “ Her passion and dedication are unmatched. Unfortunately, she is battling blood cancer. I humbly request to donate funds to the Ketto Campaign shared below,” he added in his tweet.

Worked with Devika during Baahubali. She was the coordinator for many post production works. Her passion and dedication is unmatched. Unfortunately, she is battling a blood cancer.



I humbly request to donate funds to the Ketto Campaign shared below. https://t.co/83umbPnI4M — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 29, 2022



According to the campaign, since July 2020 Devika has tried all forms of chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant with no luck. But there is hope – a new radical therapy, CAR-T, which has shown a near 100 percent recovery for multiple myeloma cancer patients. Devika will get this therapy done in China. Having depleted all of her savings while treating her ailing husband, tending to her child with special needs, and getting chemotherapies, Devika has still managed to raise Rs. 40 Lakhs (USD 55,000) from her generous employers, and family. She still needs to raise the remaining Rs. 1 Crore 35 Lakhs (USD 185,000).

Meanwhile, on the other hand, SS Rajamouli is excitedly looking forward to the release of his next directorial venture RRR. The film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn in key roles. The film was earlier slated to release theatrically on January 7, 2022, and owing to the pandemic, the release has been postponed. According to various media reports, the makers are eyeing March mid-release.

IMAGE: PTI/Ketto.org