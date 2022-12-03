SS Rajamouli Bags Best Director Award For RRR At New York Film Critics Circle

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli, the director of Ram Charan and Jr NTR starter RRR bagged the prestigious Best Director award at The New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC) on Friday. Founded in 1935, NYFCC comprises critics from daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and magazines and it is also known as the harbinger of the Oscar nominations, which are announced every year in February. The NYFCC will be handing out the announced awards at a dinner in early January.

Despite massive worldwide box office success and critical acclaim, RRR was not selected as India's official entry for Oscars 2023. So, the makers of RRR started campaigning for the Oscars independently. The RRR team applied in 14 categories under 'For your consideration' campaign in categories including-- Best Picture (DVV Danayya), Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Actor (Jr NTR and Ram Charan), Best Supporting Actor (Ajay Devgn), Best Supporting Actress (Alia Bhatt) and more.

BEST DIRECTOR: S. S. Rajamouli, RRR — New York Film Critics Circle (@nyfcc) December 2, 2022

Set in the 1920s, RRR is a pre-Independence fictional story featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR as real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, respectively. The film also features Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. PTI.

RRR's global success

Recently, reflecting upon the global success of the film, SS Rajamouli told Screen Daily, "Usually when we release a film, everything is over in a month, but with RRR it’s different. It seems unstoppable." He continued, "I’m trying to find out why westerners like the film so much. From what I’ve read on social media, it’s a mix of the unapologetic super-heroism and the unexpected movement from action to romance, comedy, dance and action. But this is how we tell stories in India. There’s something for everyone.”

Other awards at NYFCC

As part of other awards, NYFCC named ‘Tar’ as the Best Picture, Colin Farrell won Best Actor for two of his performances in ‘After Yang’ and ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’.

Ke Huy Quan bagged the award in the Best Supporting Actor category, while Keke Palmer got Best Supporting Actress award. 'All the Beauty and the Bloodshed' was named the Best Non-Fiction Film and a Polish drama about a donkey, 'EO' won the Best Foreign Language Film.

“Today’s NYFCC winners reflect the broad range of our tastes, as well as what’s exciting audiences at cinemas today,” NYFCC Chair Jordan Hoffman said in a statement. Meanwhile, Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi was given a special award “for his dogged bravery as an artist, and for the humanity and beauty of a body of work created under the most oppressive circumstances.”

IMAGE: Facebook, SS Rajamouli