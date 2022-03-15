SS Rajamouli Concerned For Ukrainian Team That Helped Shoot 'RRR', Says He's Shattered

It has been 20 days since Russia's President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine effectively bringing the entire European continent on the verge of a full-fledged war. From bombardments of residential areas, Ukrainian citizens resorting to picking up weapons to fight for their freedom to people being compelled to flee their houses, the situation shows no signs of slowing down as Putin and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continue to negotiate to end the conflict.

Witnessing a war in such a country, which was once a favourite location of numerous popular Bollywood films, has saddened filmmaker SS Rajamouli who briefly visited the country to film a few portions of his magnum opus RRR. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the team of the film made several memories during their stay in Ukraine which is now facing the brunt of aerial attacks from Russia. Talking about the same, the celebrated director expressed his concert over his team residing in the war-hit country.

SS Rajamouli expresses concern for RRR team from Ukraine amid Russian invasion

As per a report by DNA, the director was asked about the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, where he briefly shot for his upcoming film RRR with Ram Charan and NTR Jr, during a media interaction in Hyderabad. Stating that he shot some 'important' scenes for the film in Ukraine, SS Rajamouli quipped that it is a 'beautiful country' and 'at the time of the shoot, I had no idea about these issues.'

Amb HE Partha Satpathy meets doyen of Indian cinema SS Rajamouli and Super Stars of Tollywood NTR Jr and Ram Charan Tej, during the shooting of the hugely anticipated movie RRR.

A special part of the movie RRR is being shot in Ukraine.#RRR #NTR #RamCharan #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/UUolAVPnHp — India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) August 12, 2021

The director added that he realized the 'seriousness' of the conflict only after he returned to India. Furthermore, he revealed that he kept inquiring about the well being of his team in Ukraine who had worked for him during his time of visit. He concluded, ''Some of them are fine, and some, I need to still get in touch with''.

Addiitonally, Jr NTR, who plays the role of Komaram Bheem in the period drama, also talked about Ukraine, in an interview with OTTplay.com. The actor described the Ukrainians as 'friendly and extremely professional to the core' and added that he was 'shocked' to see their performance on the movie's song. Jr NTR also revealed that the country 'grew on' him and co-star Ram Charan and concluded hoping 'they have better times to come in the near future'.