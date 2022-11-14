SS Rajamouli Confirms Sequel Of Magnum Opus 'RRR'; Says His Father Is Working On The Story

SS Rajamouli's blockbuster magnum opus RRR is all set to get a sequel, the filmmaker recently confirmed. Rajamouli, who's currently busy with RRR’s Oscar campaign, spilt beans on the sequel at a screening in Chicago. While he refused to divulge many details, the filmmaker said he had a discussion with his father, who is currently developing its story. The Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer has broken several Box Office records, while also receiving praise from notable Hollywood filmmakers.

SS Rajamouli confirms the sequel of magnum opus RRR

Reacting to whether there would be an RRR 2, the filmmaker said, "I would absolutely love to. I can’t reveal many details about it but my father, who has been a screenwriter for all my films including RRR…We discussed a bit about it, and he is working on the story."

The big-budget flick having Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles revolves around the fictional tale of two freedom fighters namely Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. It also starred Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani and Ray Stevenson among others in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli has been occupied with his upcoming jungle-based adventure movie with superstar Mahesh Babu. The director spoke about the project at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, comparing it to the likes of James Bond and Indiana Jones. As per ANI, he mentioned, "My next film with Mahesh Babu will be a globetrotting actioner. It will be like James Bond or Indiana Jones film with Indian roots!”

In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, Mahesh called it a 'dream come true' project. He added, "SS Rajamouli and I have been trying to work together for a long time and it’s finally happening. I am really excited about the film."

