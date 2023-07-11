SS Rajamouli Explores Temples In Tamil Nadu As SSMB29 Pre-production Continues

After three months of foreign travel and indulging in diverse cuisines, filmmaker SS Rajamouli embarked on a refreshing and uplifting tour with his family.

Following the Oscar win for his latest film RRR, the director took a well-deserved break and spent quality time with his loved ones. Rajamouli, accompanied by his wife, son, daughter and daughter-in-law, explored the central region of Tamil Nadu.

3 things you need to know

The filmmaker praised the architecture and deep spirituality in the state.

On the work front, SS Rajamouli will be directing SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu in the lead role.

The production on the movie is scheduled to commence later this year.

SS Rajamouli explores the culture of Tamil Nadu

Rajamouli shared a montage of his travels to Tamil Nadu on Twitter. It provided a sneak peek into his adventures with the family. They visited prominent temples in the state like Brihadeeswarar and Srirangam.They immersed themselves in the spiritual and architectural wonders of the region. Rajamouli expressed his gratitude to his daughter for inspiring the trip, as she always had the desire to visit these sacred sites.

Wanted to do a road trip in central Tamilnadu for a long time. Thanks to my daughter who wanted to visit temples, we embarked upon it. Had been to Srirangam, Darasuram, Brihadeeswarar koil, Rameshwaram, Kanadukathan, Thoothukudi and Madurai in the last week of June . Could only… pic.twitter.com/rW52uVJGk2 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) July 11, 2023

In his tweet, Rajamouli stated, "Wanted to go on a road trip in central Tamilnadu for a long time. Thanks to my daughter who wanted to visit temples, we embarked upon it." The journey took them to Srirangam, Darasuram, Brihadeeswarar koil, Rameshwaram, Kanadukathan, Thoothukudi and Madurai. They witnessed the rich heritage and exquisite craftsmanship of the Pandya, Chola and Nayak dynasties.

The pan-India director also relished the local culinary offerings. From fine dining experiences in Mantrakoodam, Kumbakonam to relishing the delectable delights of Kaka Hotel Murugan Mess in Rameshwaram, Rajamouli expressed his appreciation for the marvellous food they enjoyed on their trip. He humorously remarked, "I must have put on 2-3 kilos in a week."

SS Rajamouli’s upcoming projects and collaboration

While Rajamouli enjoys his family trip, he is also knee deep in the pre-production of SSMB29. The project is in collaboration with superstar Mahesh Babu, although the shooting has not commenced yet.

(SS Rajamouli will be shooting for Mahesh Babu starrer next | Image: Twitter)

Following this venture, Rajamouli will embark on the ambitious project of bringing the epic tale of Mahabharatam to the silver screen.