SS Rajamouli Expresses Excitement About Next Venture 'SSMB29' With Mahesh Babu

Celebrated filmmaker SS Rajamouli is currently gearing up for the release of his directorial venture RRR revolving around the bravery of two revolutionary freedom fighters played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The hype around the venture has only intensified with the makers ensuring no stone is left unturned to promote the film.

As fans eagerly wait for its release, the director got candid about his next venture with superstar Mahesh Babu which is tentatively titled SSMB29.

SS Rajamouli opens up about his next project with Mahesh Babu

In an interview with Pinkvilla, SS Rajamouli opened up about his next project with Mahesh Babu whilst making sure to maintain his main focus on the forthcoming film RRR. He acknowledged announcing SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu and revealed that he discussed the project with his father for his guidance on what kind of film they would want to do. He further stated that he has a few ideas but did not have the time to explore them due to his packed schedule.

However, the director ensured that the project is 'exciting' which is why he decided to work on it. Additionally, he went on to thank Mahesh Babu for his efforts to 'declutter the Pongal release' stating that he was 'gracious enough' and took the logical step to create a 'positive atmosphere'. Adding to the conversation, Jr NTR revealed that the project referred to as SSMB29'will be expected to release by 2026 considering the time it takes to create such a mammoth project.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film tentatively title SSMB28. He shared a few snippets from the shoot in Dubai via his social media.

More on RRR

In an interview with PTI, SS Rajamouli opened up about RRR by stating, ''Even though the film is inspired by freedom fighters and the Independence struggle, it is not about patriotism but the friendship between these two heroes and how they inspire each other to grow. Because it is a fictional story, I did not go too much into the authenticity in terms of their clothes and the way they speak''. He added, ''I always say that before the release of a film, my mind is split in two, on one side, there is the confidence that it is going to do well and on the other side, it is anxious and full of questions like 'will it really do as well as I expect?''

Image: Instagram/maheshbabu/Facebook/ssrajamouli