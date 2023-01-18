SS Rajamouli Says He Is A 'dictator' In India, Expresses Desire To Make Hollywood Film

'RRR' director SS Rajamouli recently expressed his desire to work in the Hollywood industry. In an interview, the filmmaker said that every filmmaker dreams to make a film in Hollywood.

"I think it is the dream of every filmmaker across the world to make a film in Hollywood. I am no different. I'm open to experimentation." He also went on to say that he had a bit of confusion on what to do next," said SS Rajamouli to Entertainment Weekly.

'I am the dictator'

Speaking about how he enjoys more creative power and final cuts in his projects, SS Rajamouli said, "Back in India, I am the dictator. No one tells me how to make a film."

If he did make a film in Hollywood, he thought he might take a co-credit with another artiste. "Very probably, my first step will be collaborating with someone".

Global success of 'RRR'

Recently, the filmmaker along with Jr. NTR, Ram Charan and MM Keeravaani attended Golden Globe Awards. Music director MM Keeravaani won a Golden Globe for 'RRR' song 'Naatu Naatu'.

'RRR' also bagged two Critics Choice Awards for Best Foreign Language Film and Best song. Rajamouli's acceptance speech went viral on the internet as he mentioned 'Jai Hind' and 'Mera Bharat Mahaan'.

Several celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kangana Ranaut among others hailed the filmmaker for his well-spoken speech.

At an event after Golden Globes, MM Keervaani and SS Rajamouli also met filmmakers James Cameron and Steven Spielberg and shared their excitement on social media.

The movie starring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn is also rooting for the Oscars. As of now, the film has reportedly collected Rs.1200 crore at the global box office.